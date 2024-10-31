A record-breaking number of submissions expressing connectivity issues from Australian regional, rural and remote residents have been received in the Australian Government’s Regional Telecommunications Review. The Review is held every three years, with the aim of reducing the digital separation between metro and regional areas. The total submissions saw a 400 per cent increase compared to the last review in 2021. A total of 306 written submissions were received and 3098 submissions were processed through the new online portal. This led to a total of 3404 submissions. The Regional Telecommunications Committee chair Alannah MacTiernan has been reviewing the submissions to prepare a report of issues along with supporting recommendations to the Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland. “We are paying great attention to these submissions and to all the feedback we have received in out community consultations across the country,” she said. “Together they are guiding the development of our recommendations to the Minister on how we believe we can improve telecommunication services in the bush, improving regional life and fostering regional development. “Previous reviews have helped shape important policy changes and we look forward to our report assisting the Minister forge new paths for regional telecommunications policy.” The report will include suggestions to reflect the needs of regional, remote and rural communities in Australia and how to improve their connection to the digital world, especially during emergency and disaster responses. The Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee will present its report and recommendations to the Australian Government on December 31.