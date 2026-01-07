As the sheep industry looks towards the 2026 season, many producers are weighing up how best to reinvest in their ewe flock at a time when breeding stock prices remain historically high. Recent seasons have delivered strong returns for sheep and lamb producers, improving balance sheets and creating opportunities to reinvest. However, committing capital to ewe purchases still carries risk, particularly around future lamb prices. The team at Agora Livestock believes providing practical pricing and risk management tools is critical to supporting confident flock investment and long-term growth. By continuing to build on the introduction of its Base+ forward contract product, Agora is working to create an environment where producers can invest in ewes today with greater certainty. Base+ contracts allow producers to secure a minimum price on a portion of future lamb production, while still retaining exposure to market upside. For the coming season, Base+ lamb contracts are being developed to cover spring and early summer delivery through to Christmas 2026, giving producers a mechanism to offset some of the price risk associated with lambs produced from newly bought ewes. Rather than trying to predict market movements, the Base+ structure focuses on protecting the downside on part of the production. This can help smooth cash flow, improve planning confidence, and reduce the financial pressure associated with higher ewe purchase prices. The approach mirrors the forward-pricing strategies long used in grain markets, and is increasingly relevant as livestock businesses look for greater stability. By encouraging producers to cover a portion of future lamb output, Agora Base+ contracts can support ongoing investment into the national ewe flock, underpin processing capacity, and contribute to a more resilient sheep and lamb industry over the longer term. Producers interested in covering a portion of future lamb production during September-December 2026 with a Base+ contract are encouraged to speak with the team at Agora or their local agent.