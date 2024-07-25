Country music legend Lee Kernaghan has backed a petition calling for mandatory train lighting, and has urged everyone “willing and able” to sign. On July 24, Kernaghan took to Facebook and reflected on a tragic level crossing accident which claimed the lives of three young people in 2000. “Twenty-four years ago I performed a concert out in the Wheatbelt of WA and dedicated the show to the memory of three young Australians who were killed at a level crossing collision,” he wrote. “Christian Jensen, Hilary Smith and Jess Broad were on their way to a 21st birthday party when at 6.05pm they were hit by a 28-wagon loaded grain train in the dark. They could not see the train. Trains are not regulated to have lights. “Twenty-four years later the families of these young people are still fighting with government departments to turn this horrific tragedy into the catalyst for a change in laws which will undoubtedly save the lives of other Australians living in the bush.” Kernaghan urged everyone to sign a petition recently launched by Liberal MPs Merome Beard, Melissa Price, and the Improve Train Lighting and Passive Level Crossing Safety Group, which is represented by Murchison pastoralist Lara Jensen. Ms Jensen lost her brother, Christian, in the level crossing accident mentioned by Kernaghan. The document requested that Parliament “immediately” implement mandatory legislation requiring rotating beacons on the front of locomotives, and side lighting on both locomotives and rolling stock to improve railway safety. Kernaghan said “too many lives” had been lost to level crossing accidents, and said, “nothing had been done” for rail safety for over two decades. “Please show your support and help her and the other families get what seems to me as common sense changes implemented into the current rules, or I should say lack of rules,” he said. “Lara works the property with her family in WA and spends all of her spare time working for change and advocating for mandatory safety lighting on locomotives — a change that will save lives.” Federal Transport Minister Catherine King has previously showed no sign of taking the petition requests on board. In a statement to Countryman, Ms King referred to a non-legally binding code of practice currently being developed. The petition, which has garnered over 4600 signatures, closes on July 31.