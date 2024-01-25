Landholders are being encouraged to survey their paddocks for skeleton weed this summer in a bid to help eradicate the pest plant. It comes as the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, alongside seven local action groups, starts its 2023-24 campaign against skeleton weed by surveying areas where the weed may potentially grow. The campaign is targeting more than 60 properties spanning more than 55,000 hectares of grain-growing areas across the state. Skeleton weed, a yellow daisy flower with skeleton-stem arms, hurts grain yields and quality by competing with crop pastures for nitrogen and soil moisture. On top of surveying, DPIRD will also start herbicide trials, precision mapping and historical data analysis. DPIRD manager Martin Atwell said the program would use drones to search areas at more risk of skeleton weed infestations. “Searching started a little earlier than normal this season and the first flowering plants were detected in November,” he said. “To date the summer searching program has been going well and much of the scheduled searching has been done. It is important that landholders continue to monitor searched paddocks and treat any emerging plants, particularly if we get summer rains.” Landholders who suspect skeleton weed in their area should report it to DPIRD using the MyPestGuide reporter app or the department’s Pest and Disease Information service on 9368 3080.