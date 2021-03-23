Most farmers are passionate about growing the food that ends up on our plates, but few would take more pride in what they do than Manjimup’s Rick Scoones.

Mr Scoones’ Warren Grange business has carved a niche producing older style “heirloom” vegetables which existed prior to the breeding of newer, mass produced varieties seen everywhere today.

Ranging from tomatoes and pumpkins to squashes, peppers and aubergines, all Mr Scoones’ vegetables look weird and whacky compared to conventional crops — which is is a large part of the appeal.

And many also agree they taste far better than more common vegetables, verified by the multiple awards Warren Grange has received for its produce.

“People shop with their eyes and the first time people buy these vegetables, it’s usually because they look different,” he said.

“After they’re tried them, people come back for the flavour.”

Camera Icon Manjimup farmer Rick Scoones and his 'tractor driver' Maddy with a selection of the heirloom vegetables he grows. Credit: Shannon Verhagen / Countryman

It’s not just about getting the right seeds to produce these premium vegetables. Warren Grange produce is ripened on the vine and picked by hand.

Warren Grange’s heirloom vegetables will be among the many businesses featuring at Thursday’s Farmer on Your Plate event, from 10am at Forrest Place in the CBD.

The event, now in its eighth year, is organised by a group of passionate farmers called Farming Champions and is typically attended by thousands of people who turn out to meet growers and sample (for a gold coin donation), quality WA produce, prepared by leading chefs.

Mr Scoones said he’s showcased his heirloom vegetables at the event for the last five years, welcoming the opportunity to connect farmers with consumers.

Wandering Clover Fed Beef, Cambinata Yabbies, Coral Coast Beef, Brookwood Estate, Cailo Chocolate, Nannup Lavender Farm, Sweeter Banana and Antons Bratwurst are among other businesses showcased on the day.