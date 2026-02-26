Finding her passion for sheep in capital letters, the 2026 Wagin Agricultural Society Rural Ambassador Brittany Were will be in her “happy place” at this year’s Wagin Woolorama. She’s been a mover and a shaker in the industry from dreaming about being a farmer as a young girl to studying agriculture and gaining valuable on-farm work experiences along the way. “I am honoured to be the rural ambassador representing Wagin Woolorama for 2026,” Ms Were said. The 29-year-old, who has worked for Genstock since June 2024 as a sheep breeding technician, is no longer jealous of her grade-school friends when they talked about their farming lives. Kojonup-based Genstock is the longest-serving sheep artificial breeding centre in Australia. “I haven’t come from a farming background as we were townies in Kellerberrin where I was born, the closest thing I had to agriculture was the paddock out our back door,” she said. “From a young age, I wanted to be a farmer.” Ms Were first attended Woolorama while a student at the WA College of Agriculture – Narrogin from 2012-13. As part of the college’s student team, she competed in junior judging and parading competitions in cattle, Merinos, meat sheep and wool. This introduction to agriculture at Narrogin and Wagin, along with her current goal of obtaining a animal science degree from the University of New England, set her in motion for the role of rural ambassador this year. “I want to showcase the amazing people that dedicate their livelihoods to such an important industry, to break the barrier between rural and non-rural and most importantly to educate,” she said. “I also want to highlight the integral part that rural ag shows play in the education of rural life and celebrate and support those communities.” Ms Were will be eligible to compete for the prestigious Royal Agricultural Society of WA rural ambassador title that leads to the potential of a national title. Through her previous service at agriculture shows, she has worn many hats. “I’ve been an exhibitor, from decoration of Arrowroot biscuits to floral arrangements, cooking, and cattle and more recently my crochet,” Ms Were said. “I have also been a stallholder and with Woolorama for the last seven years, I’ve been the smiling face in the office, the friendly voice on the phone while processing the entries and results for the website. “This year, I joined the Woolorama committee.” Ms Were said the days leading up to Woolorama were heartwarming, watching shorn fleeces going into the Wool Pavilion, and the horse arena coming alive with obstacles. “It’s about the community coming together to help set up,” she said. Ms Were said that community effort brought people from near and far to Woolorama to celebrate and support agricultural businesses, well-bred animals, shearing skills, arts and crafts and most important — rural life. “I look forward to Woolorama and representing these amazing people,” she said.