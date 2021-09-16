Gas heaters and a coffee machine provided plenty of comfort to farmers visiting the CBH shed at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

The co-operative this year shared the shed with Lifeline Australia to align with the Field Days’ theme, Growing Mental Health.

The site attracted plenty of foot traffic with a prime position next to the Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association’s famous doughnut stand along The Boulevard.

The thoroughfare connected the Field Days’ main exhibitor area with the Family Interest Display Pavilion.

Aussie cricket legend Brad Hogg was on hand on the first day to sign copies of his book The Wrong ‘Un and chat to guests.

Hogg also kicked off CBH’s annual Newdegate Machinery Field Days sundowner at 4pm on Wednesday, September 2.

He gave an engaging and heartfelt presentation about navigating his own mental health battles.

CBH brought along members of its board and staff divisions, including marketing and trading, operations, and fertiliser, to help man the shed.

Camera Icon Kate and Braden Johnston, of Nyabing. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon CBH business relationship manager John Shephard with Hyden farmers Colin and Sally Nicholl. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon CBH director Helen Woodhams and CBH Albany south business relationship manager Rodney Scott. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon CBH Esperance business relationship manager Callum McFarlane, CBH commodity trader Gareth Moir, and CBH national accumulations manager Henry Carracher. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Lake Grace farmer Graham Milton and CBH area 14 manager Chris Poot. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Daily Grain product manager Wayne Hiller and Narrogin farmer Dave Grover. Credit: Countryman