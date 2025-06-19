A man has been killed in a horror crash after his truck rolled off the road and burst into flames.

A white Volvo truck crashed through a barrier on Great Eastern Highway near the intersection of Old Northam Road at 8.15am on Thursday.

Footage from the scene shows the truck split in half and charred from a fire believed to have started inside his fuel tank.

The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was found trapped inside the truck when emergency services arrived.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Three St John WA ambulance crews attended, including its special operations team.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services sent career and volunteer firefighters to the crash.

The man’s death bring WA’s road toll to 93 — the highest number for this time of year in more than a decade.

They include 15-year-old Caitlyn Bragger, who died in a crash east of Yarloop on June 7 when the Toyota LandCruiser she was a passenger of left the road and rolled several times.

Following the teenager’s death, Premier Roger Cook called WA’s high road toll “unacceptable”.

“Deaths on our roads can be prevented if people do everything they can to keep themselves safe and keep others safe,” he said during a press conference.

“One of the reasons why the police have been seizing so many vehicles is because they’re deploying more technology to make sure that we are detecting unsafe motorist behaviour much earlier on.

“We’ll continue to look at what technology we can invest in to continue to make our roads safer.”

Major crash investigators are urging anyone who saw the Wooroloo crash, or who has any information relating to this crash, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online here.

Dash-cam, mobile phone and CCTV footage can be sent directly to investigators via this link.