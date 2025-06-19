Central Wheatbelt MLA Lachlan Hunter has paid tribute to the upcoming 25th anniversary of an “horrific” rail accident that claimed the lives of three young people living in his electorate.

Christian Jensen, Jess Broad and Hilary Smith were killed at the Yarramony Level Crossing on July 8, 2000, when the four-wheel-drive they were travelling in was hit by a grain train.

It was right on dark, and the trio were just a matter of kilometres from their final destination the Jennacubbine Tavern, where they were meeting friends for a 21st birthday celebration.

The three were killed instantly, with WA State Coroner Alastair Hope’s investigations finding the trio did not see the train at all because it was poorly lit.

In a member’s statement in State Parliament on Thursday, June 19, Mr Hunter spoke passionately about the triple fatality that “so sadly claimed the lives of three young people”.

“Jess, Hilary and Christian were on their way to a friend’s 21st birthday party when their car was struck by a fully loaded grain train, at an unlit, passive level crossing protected only by a give way sign,” Mr Hunter said.

“It was a dark winter’s night, there were no lights, no boom gates… they did not see the train coming… they had no chance.

Camera Icon RailFail spokeswoman and Murchison Pastrolist Lara Jensen holding a photo of her brother, Christian Jensen, who was killed in a level crossing accident along with his two mates. Credit: Olivia Ford / Countryman

“Since that devastating night, more than 100 lives have been lost, with hundreds of collisions and thousands of near misses at levels right across Australia.

Mr Hunter paid tribute to Mr Jensen’s sister Lara, labelling her a “tireless and courageous advocate for change” after dedicating her life to campaigning for improved train lighting.

“(This is) so that other drivers in the same circumstances might face a better chance than her brother face,” he said.

“A coronial inquest into the Yarramony tragedy made a clear and urgent recommendation – that locomotives must be fitted with external axillary lighting to improve visibility.

“Twenty five years on, there are still no mandatory national standards in place. This is not just a policy failure on both sides of politics. It is a failure to act in the face of preventable tragedy.

Mr Hunter paid tribute to the parents and families of Jess, Hilary and Christian,

“To Jess’ parents Merrilea and David Broad, Hilary’s parents George and Sally Smith, and Christian’s parents, Laurie and Catherine Jensen… our hearts remain with you,” he said.

“Our hearts remain with you, no words can ever heal the loss of a child, but we will carry their memories with us and with that our shared res to ensure such a loss is never repeated.”

After investigating the accident, Coroner Hope recommended strobe lighting on trains to make them more visible, but two and a half decades on the families are still waiting for change.