Trevor Blight nearly missed the announcement that he had won the Perth Royal Show’s Governor’s Cup trophy, but he had good reason — one of his goats was giving birth.

The Dandalee Stud principal and his mother Shirlee Blight were delighted to take out the prestigious award given to the exhibitor with the most points in the livestock sections.

Mr Blight stepped on to the main arena at the Perth Royal Show just as WA Governor and Royal Agricultural Society of WA patron Kim Beazley was announcing the winner.

He had been busy helping one of his Nigerian Dwarf does give birth to a kid which he aptly named Dandalee Park Royale.

Camera Icon Perth Royal Show dairy goat exhibitor Trevor Blight, of Dandalee Park stud in Lower Chittering, was awarded the Governor's Cup trophy, presented by WA Governor Kim Beazley and RASWA president David Thomas. Credit: Matt Jelonek

With the Governor’s Cup in hand, he explained to the large crowd that his animal husbandry care took priority “at all times” and winning a Governor’s Cup had been on his “bucket list”.

“I was held up to this important Governor’s Cup presentation due to one of our does going into labour, just an hour ago,” he said.

“While the birth of the newborn was unexpected, both the doe and kid are doing well.”

Mr Blight, who runs the Lower Chittering-based Dandalee Park with his mother Shirley, said he always had his eye on the Cup.

The pair marked the occasion by naming the small newborn kid Dandalee Park Royale, in honour of the Perth Royal Show.

“This might be the first time the award has been given to dairy goat breeders,” Mr Blight said.

“Mum and I have always enjoyed our many years of participation at the Perth Royal Show and with the birth of Royale and our cup win, this year is extra special.”

The Blights exhibited two major breeds during the dairy goat judging with their DP Indira, a five-year-old Saanen doe, sashed interbreed supreme exhibit.

“We’ve been breeding Swiss breeds, including the Saanen and Toggenburg breeds, for 35 years,” he said.

“Four years ago, we started breeding Nigerian Dwarf goats, they are very much in demand, but their genetics are expensive to import from the US.”

Mr Blight, who now runs 40 pure-bred does, said the dwarf breed was popular mostly as a pet alternative.

He said as milkers, they had a high buttermilk content for those looking to produce milk or cheese for extra food security.

RASWA councillor in charge of dairy goats Beth McDonnell said the Perth Royal Show presented a high standard of quality animals.

“It was just wonderful that the Blights were awarded this year’s Governor’s Cup,” she said.

The Governors Cup rewards excellence and consistency, while also promoting the quest for higher standards in the sheep, cattle, horses, goats and alpaca competitions.

Camera Icon Perth Royal Show dairy goat exhibitor Trevor Blight, front, of Dandalee Park stud in Lower Chittering, was awarded the Governor's Cup trophy in an award presentation at the main arena with a fanfare of those in support. Credit: Matt Jelonek

The other four finalists in contention for the Governor’s Cup included the Squiers family, of Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling studs, in Quairading, who have won eight cups from points accumulated in the sheep section, including last year’s cup.

From the cattle section, there were equal points from the Cabassi family, of Billabong Dexter stud, in Oldbury, and the Thompson family, of Venturon Charolais and Angus studs, in Boyup Brook.

Also a first time finalist was the Ravenhill family, who run their popular Bedrock Alpacas in Bedfordale, near Perth