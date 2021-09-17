Farmers buoyed by the good season were making plenty of inquiries about machinery for 2022 and 2023 at Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

And with supply and shipping delays causing shortages across the board, and a 20 million tonne harvest looming, many were eager to secure the equipment needed for next harvest.

Roesner managing director Jeff Roesner said the demand for their Marshall fertiliser spreaders — which they manufacture in Harvey — had boomed following widespread rain in both WA and the Eastern States.

“The drought-breaking rain in the Eastern States and the tax incentives (has definitely had an effect),” he said.

“Right now we have 100 machines on order and it’s been like this for the past 18 months.”

Agwest director Bruce Cunningham said people were very keen to order machinery for next season.

“It’s been very positive; we’ve had a lot of interest from people,” he said.

“I think because the season’s been good and people are aware machinery is a bit hard to get, (there’s been) a lot of inquiries on forward ordering.

“People are starting to look at what they need in the next 12 months as stuff is short in supply, particularly with harvest coming on.”

Mr Cunningham said demand for second-hand machinery was rising as farmers were “trying to fill gaps” ahead of the bumper harvest.

“Tractors, chaser bin tractors, harvester fronts ... a lot of that stuff is not going to turn up in time so guys are looking at figuring out how they’re actually going to start harvest,” he said.

He said there was a range of machinery and components in short supply and farmers were trying to get ahead of the game for the next year or two.

“People are looking or ordering further out, ordering a harvester six to eight months before they need them because you just can’t get them.

“Even seeding gear, some stuff is sold out for next year so they’re looking at 2023.

“They’ve got to get organised a fair way ahead.”

Fred Hopkins director Gary Johnson said it was “one of the busiest” Dowerin Field Days that his team had attended.

“Both days were busy,” he said. “We’ve been lucky with the weather, we’ve been lucky with the crowds and we’ve had good, solid inquiries throughout.

“We have sold a couple of the pasture drills directly off the stand and had some good solid inquiries on the air drills but we need to get back with questions to customise the machines to the customer’s requirements.”

“It’s a busy time for us after every Dowerin ... really busy.”

Having recently taken on the WA distribution of UBCO 2WD electric bikes, he said there had been a lot of interest from farmers in the NZ-designed and manufactured bikes.