Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day has celebrated its 17th year of bridging the city-country divide and showcasing sustainable small land holding activities — from house cow ownership to olive grove maintenance. The May 26 event offered a wide range of free entertainment for children while educating rural living enthusiasts on activities to pursue while being a custodian of the land. Attractions included a machinery area as well as goat, poultry, lama, alpaca, sheep and cattle displays. A dedicated gardening area hosted presentations ranging from how to create a FireWise garden design to recipes for good compost. The Slow Olive Festival and Honey Festival again attracted big crowds and the gorgeous autumn weather made for a spectacular day out in the Perth Hills.