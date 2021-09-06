Two lucky women who attended the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days returned home with diamonds thanks to Soklich and Co Jewellers.

The South Perth jewellery store donated two bespoke pendants worth a total of $18,800 which were raffled to raise money for the much-loved annual event.

Jewellery designer and Soklich and Co representative Terry Hunt said both pendants were made on site at the South Perth workshop from exclusively WA-sourced components.

“It’s WA gold, WA diamonds and WA pearl, made by a WA jeweller for a WA company, so it’s a completely West Australian product,” he said.

“There’s nothing in there that wasn’t either in the ground or in the ocean of Western Australia.”

Unfortunately for the Countryman, both winners were already on their way home when they received the news of their win.

The first and most extravagant of the two pieces was a $10,800 pendant characterised by reticulated 18-carat gold sheets, polished white gold, Argyle champagne diamonds, and a Mabe pearl from Broome.

Camera Icon A $10,800 pendant donated by Soklich and Co Jewellers and raffled at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days. Credit: Adam Poulsen/Countryman

“Reticulated gold is made by actually melting the surface of a sheet of gold,” Mr Hunt said.

“Obviously, each piece melts differently so you can never make another piece the same.

“The uneven surface shows a little bit of ruggedness, which seems to fit particularly with country folk in WA.”

The second pendant, worth $8000, was made from 18-carat white gold with a rose gold bezel holding an Argyle pink diamond.

“It’s a five-point Argyle pink diamond and there are 32 white diamonds around the circle,” Mr Hunt said.

“Argyle actually stopped mining last November, and while there’s still material coming through their processing and on to the market, Argyle diamonds will soon become a thing of the past, of myth and legend.”

Soklich and Co attended Dowerin Field Days for the third time this year, having donated a pendant each time.

Mr Hunt said the idea dawned on him when he realised there were no jewellers exhibiting at an event attended by “thousands of farmers and their wives”.

And while the company’s presence is undoubtedly good for business, he said it was also a show of good faith to a prominent client base.

“We have a fair clientele of country WA girls, and our view is ‘why don’t we come to you? Let’s show a bit of willingness that we’re prepared to show some support’,” he said.

“You can’t expect country people to support us if we’re not supporting them.”