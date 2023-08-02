Alan Heitman’s face lights up when he remembers being sent on a scoping mission to the Yuna watering hole when the Mingenew Lions Club first started thinking of holding its agricultural machinery field day.

Perched at the bar, the people who had organised a field day in 1982 told him in they didn’t plan to do it again — but would happily to travel to Mingenew for a similar event.

“I got a lot of advice; some was a bit inebriated, but that was how we found out what to do,” he said.

“I asked if they would do the event again and they said ‘no way, it was too much work’.

“But they were very happy for us to do it.”

At the time, Alan was a member of the Mingenew Lions Club — which was a men-only club back then — and had been sent on the reconnaissance mission to Yuna, more than 100km north of Mingenew.

In 1983, he was appointed the first coordinator of the inaugural Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo.

He took on the role mainly because his friend Bob Paskins, the main driver of the event, was too busy running an agency called SBS Rural and contract spraying, whereas Alan had help on the farm.

He remained in that pivotal role until 1989, and again for another year in 2004.

Camera Icon Alan Heitman, the Expo Co-ordinator at the grounds where the expo will be held Credit: Gregory Heaslip / The West Australian

Two years afterwards, Alan was convinced the Lions Club had created something very special.

Appetite for a large-scale agricultural field day in the Mid West was strong, with the inaugural events run with help from clubs in Three Springs, Dongara, Carnamah, Morawa and Mullewa.

A big part of Alan’s job in the early days was delegating important jobs to other volunteers and working as the announcer during the event itself.

That role involved taking charge of the loudspeaker, sitting in the Mingenew Turf Club’s towering commentator’s box to play music and announce to the crowd what was on offer around the grounds.

“The old blokes thought it was good old-fashioned country music,” he laughed.

“But the young ones didn’t like it much.”

A few years later, one of the FM radio stations was invited to do a live outside broadcast from the grounds, and they played a more modern selection of music.

Alan held the top role as coordinator until 1989, with Alf Eaton taking the reins after him.

He regards his role as inaugural coordinator as one of the most fun and rewarding roles of his life.

He jokes he had “no choice” in the matter of taking on the role.

“I got told,” he laughed.

“But our Lions Club had a very intelligent group of people … we all had things in common and got along.”

It has been 40 years since that first event was held and Alan regards the purpose of the Expo hasn’t changed in that time.

“We wanted it to be a fun field day with something of interest for everyone,” he said.

“But in particuarly we wanted to give farmers a chance to look at the latest in farming equipment and technology by bringing it together in one area.”

Mingenew, being central to most of the surrounding Shires, seemed to be an ideal location for the event.

Camera Icon Joy and Alan Heitman of Port Denison. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“There were hardly any women’s interests (at Expo), but I think there may have been a fashion parade,” Alan said.

“I remember one of the early fashion parades, a semi-trailer flat top was used as the cat walk.”

A lot of work has gone in to modernise both the fashion parade and the amount of women’s interest-type displays, an d now there are plenty of things to “offer the ladies”, Alan said.

Timing was important. For the more than three decades, the event was held in the third week of September.

As the years went on, the Lions Club realised harvest was creeping forward — farmers were too busy mid-September and it could be a good idea to time the event with the Mid West wildflower season.

A move to hold the Expo early in August worked well, because exhibitors could start the State’s Field Day season at Mingenew before moving south to Dowerin and finally, to Newdegate.

“It suited everybody and was very practical,” Alan said.

More than 2500 people turned out to the first event, with many from northern parts of the Mid West who were not keen on a long drive to Dowerin in the Central Wheatbelt.

Forty years on, Alan and Joy still love going to Expo each year.

The Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held August 9 and 10.

Read the official McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo 2023 program (30MB).