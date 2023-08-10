Mingenew Midwest Expo’s naming rights sponsor McIntosh and Son proved its strength in more ways than one at this year’s event after taking out the coveted RedMac Tractor Pull once again. But the group had to share the top title this year after collection of strong junior players from the Mingenew Football Club proved simply too good to beat. The two teams finished within milliseconds of each other at about six seconds — a result “too close to call” according to RedMac dealer principal Brett Young, who was the timekeeper for the event. In the end, it was a draw between the two teams — meaning they split the $1000 cash prize. McIntosh and Son donated its prize to the local community’s efforts to build a new day care centre in the town, while the Mingenew Football Club players donated their bounty back into the club. A favourite of each year’s Expo, teams were required to hold onto a thick rope and drag a red vintage McCormick Orchard tractor about 15m along the Expo site’s Morawa Street. Atop the vintage tractor was vintage Mingenew resident Rob McTaggart, who had a smile on his face during both of the heats as he was pulled along the track while making sure entrants were safe. Three teams took part in a round of heats at 12.30pm on the Wednesday, with students from Mingenew Primary School facing off against the Mingenew Football Club and McIntosh and Son. Staff members from the blue and white machinery brand were back for a second round at 12pm on the Thursday, bringing along more females to record their award-winning time of 6.78 seconds. It was close enough for Mr Young to call it a tie with the football boys, who record 6.08 seconds. McIntosh and Son Geraldton administration officer Shannon Mitchell said the group would be back to defend their title next year, with the trick simply to “not fall down”. Mr Young, who is based in Three Springs, said he loved seeing people from all demographics of the community give the charity event a go. RedMac has sponsored the event for about eight years as a way to give back to the community, because the $1000 cash prize is always donated to a charity of the winner’s choice. “There was a very good roll up for the tractor pull, there was a combination of younger kids getting involved and adults too,” he said. “It’s a good community event and we are expected to be a part of it. “People love seeing the old tractor, and it is a big of friendly competition and prize money.” Making the trip to Expo was well worth it for RedMac, which has dealerships in Three Springs and Moora, because it provided the perfect opportunity to catch up with clients. Motorbikes and ride-on lawnmowers were the items of choice for those perusing the RedMac stand, Mr Young said, with plenty of interest also in CASE IH’s Farmall B Series Tractors.