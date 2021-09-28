Classic checked shirts were out and creativity was in as students from across the State put their imagination and teamwork to the test to create their best scarecrows.

A bumper field of 63 entries entered this year’s Sustainable Scarecrow competition at the Perth Royal Show, with a regeneration theme hoped to spark conversation about food production.

Competition organiser Mary Nenke, a Royal Agricultural Society of WA councillor and Kukerin farmer, said the aim of the competition was to encourage children’s interest in the concept of growing their own food and keeping them safe from hungry birds.

East Hamersley Primary School took out the top prize for their eco-inspired piece, which included a selection of live herbs in cardboard pots, followed by High Wycombe Primary School and Winthrop Primary School.

Yokine Primary School and Wirrabirra Education Support Centre, in Gosnells, were awarded a highly commended.

The competition is open to primary schools across WA, with entering classes given a free ticket for up to 35 children and one teacher.

Winning schools will receive a visit from a Bunnings representative to conduct a hands-on sustainability activity, which could include creating a worm warm, a vegetable garden or a compost bin.

Camera Icon East Hamersley Year 4 student student Alyssa Filardi (middle) with Liberal MP Celia Hamond, and RASWA president David Thomas with the winning scarecrow from Hamersley Primary School. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Winthrop Primary School teacher Katie Moriarty with the third placed scarecrow. Credit: Countryman

