Dozens of farmers flocked to Rabobank’s marquee at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days for the bank’s annual sundowner on August 25.

The site itself was busy throughout the two-day event with Rabobank Australian head of sustainable business development Crawford Taylor on hand to speak with farmers about “where to start with carbon”.

With the field days attracting farmers from Geraldton through to Esperance, patrons at the stall were joined at the bank’s sundowner by Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly.

Mr Kelly said the State’s agricultural Field Days were an integral part o the agricultural community.

“It was great to catch up with clients and industry across both days,” he said.

The annual sundowner gave farmers the opportunity to connect, with a handful of Rabobank staff also entering this year’s Young Farmers competition.

Camera Icon Ash Wiese, of Narrogin, and Leon Ryan, of York. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank

Camera Icon Ros Bonner and Rob Bayles, of Cressy in Tasmania, Colin Berne, of Westbury in Tasmania and Rabobank marketing manager Lisa Curtis. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank

Camera Icon Andrew and Marie Fowler, of Condingup, and Rabobank sustainable business development head Crawford Taylor. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank

Camera Icon Rabobank rural manager Lachy Zanker, Russell Burges, of Meckering, and Rabobank relationship analyst Davina Hamilton. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank

Camera Icon Rabobank area manager Tracey McFarlane, with Noel and Michelle Miguel of Beacon. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank

Camera Icon Kale Reynolds, of Meckering, Zavier Millsteed, of Dowerin, Paul Millsteed, of Dowerin, and Rabobank senior rural manager Craig Matthews. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank

Camera Icon Lian Guthrie, of York, Andrew Tunstill, of Kalannie, Curtis Guthrie, of Bolgart, and Colin Gurthrie, of Bolgart. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank

Camera Icon Peter and Ruth McDonald, of Moora. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank

Camera Icon Ashley Lord, of Goomalling, and Tony Quartermaine, of Dowerin. Credit: Rabobank / Rabobank