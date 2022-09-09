Rabobank sundowner draws a crowd at this year’s Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days
Staff Reporter Countryman
Dozens of farmers flocked to Rabobank’s marquee at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days for the bank’s annual sundowner on August 25.
The site itself was busy throughout the two-day event with Rabobank Australian head of sustainable business development Crawford Taylor on hand to speak with farmers about “where to start with carbon”.
With the field days attracting farmers from Geraldton through to Esperance, patrons at the stall were joined at the bank’s sundowner by Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly.
Mr Kelly said the State’s agricultural Field Days were an integral part o the agricultural community.
“It was great to catch up with clients and industry across both days,” he said.
The annual sundowner gave farmers the opportunity to connect, with a handful of Rabobank staff also entering this year’s Young Farmers competition.