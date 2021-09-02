There was a buzz of activity at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days inside the Viper Ram Shed where 26 Merino studs had rams on display for inspections, which brought a big crowd of enthusiastic woolgrowers.
Dowerin livestock marshal Brett Jones said the display drew large crowds, with many woolgrowers interested in inspecting sale rams that would be on offer at the upcoming ram selling season.
“The quality was outstanding and the Merinos showed the continual progress of how WA studs are offering plainer body types, with good spinning wools and carcase traits,” he said.
“We also had the Muresk Institute’s Superior Sire Evaluation project display of progeny from 12 leading industry sires.
“Jumbuck Shearing contractor Tom Reed brought a lot of crowd attention when he shore the progeny consisting of ewes and wethers.”
Cranmore Park stud co-principal Kristin Lefroy said it was a very good social day to speak with clients about their season.
“Many have had a great start and are looking forward to reaping the awards of a good wool and crop harvest,” he said.
“We had plenty of interest in our Australian Sheep Breeding Values that are recorded on each sale ram.”
In the Milne Marquee shed, Hill Padua stud manager Fred Echaniz said he had strong interest in the stud’s ASBV data.
“We had a crossbred producer wanting 1000 ewes to put British breed rams over,” he said.
“People were very optimistic about the industry, with both meat and wool values remaining at good levels.”
There were six meat sheep studs in the neighbouring Milne Marquee, including Shirlee Downs, which displayed three breeds.
Shirlee Downs stud co-principal Chris Squires said there was good interest in his display of Poll Dorset rams that would be on offer at the Perth Royal Show ram sale.