A Quairading bred Poll Dorset ram was sashed the interbreed supreme champion exhibit of the meat sheep section at the Perth Royal Show on September 30.

Exhibited by the Squiers family, of Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset stud, the under 11/2 year-old ram, SD 270, was earlier judged grand champion during the Poll Dorset breed judging.

Judge Bruce Buswell, of Beverley, said the ram was an exceptionally built animal that had all the right meat carcase traits.

“He is the most correct ram I have ever seen,” he said.

Camera Icon With the interbreed supreme exhibit, a Poll Dorset ram exhibited by the Squires family, of Quairading, was judges Leeanne Grant-Williams, of Morawa, Nick Cheetham, of Narembeen, Colin Holmes, of Hyden, Donald Cochrane, of Maylands, Bruce Buswell, of Beverley, Zarah Squires, 15, and Shirlee Downs stud co-principal Chris Squires, of Quairading. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The ram, sired by Kurralea 14018, was up against the interbreed champion ewe, a Sasimwa Suffolk that had the five judges near split on a decision for their top pick.

After some deliberation, the ram came out on top with three of the five judges rating it worthy of the supreme title against a quality field of interbreeds.

Shirlee Downs stud co-principal Chris Squiers said the ram, which was sold at the stud’s annual on-property ram sale in September for $3000, represented a well-bred type with balanced LambPlan figures.

“We were very pleased with our overall results in the judging ring this year,” he said.

Shirlee Downs 270 recorded LambPlan figures of 0.65 BWT, 10.8 WWT, 16 PWWT, -1.2 PFAT, 1.5 PEMD and a 139 Terminal Carcase Production index.

Camera Icon With the interbreed champion ewe, was Sasimwa Suffolk stud co-principals Glenn and Kay Cole, centre, of York, flanked by their twin granddaughters Madison Taylor, 14 and Kadee Taylor, 14. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The Cole family were also pleased with their first interbreed title for a Suffolk ewe, after winning the title in 2013 with a White Suffolk ewe.

Sasimwa stud co-principal Kay Cole said Sasimwa 34, sired by Kalinda 16/156, was born a twin and had been an outstanding animal since she was a lamb.

During the individual sheep entry judging, the line-up of eight breeds of rams and ewes included Australian White, Ile De France, Poll Dorset, Prime SAMM, Suffolk, Texel and White Suffolk.

Interbreed judge Donald Cochrane said each sheep in fairness to the competition was judged as an example of its particular breed.

Camera Icon With the reserve interbreed champion ram, a White Suffolk ram exhibited by the Fairclough family, of Stockdale stud, in York, was stud co-principals Laurie Fairclough, Belwyn and Brenton Fairclough. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon With the reserve interbreed champoin ewe, was Kristy Robertson, of JimJan Texel stud, in Boyup Brook, with her daughters Ella, 6, and Josie, 8, and JimJan Texel stud co-principal Jim Glover, of Boyup Brook. Credit: Countryman

Reserve champions ram and ewe titles went to the Fairclough family, of Stockdale White Suffolk stud, in York, and the Glover and Robertson families of JimJan Texel stud, in Boyup Brook, respectively.

In the interbreed group of three rams competition, the Fairclough family were awarded their first Perth Royal Show title for a group of three Poll Dorset rams, with the reserve title won by the Glover and Roberston families of JimJan Texel stud.

Camera Icon With the interbreed group of three rams, exhibited by the Fairclough family, of Stockdale Poll Dorset stud, in York, was Elders agent Michael O'Neil, Stockdale co-principals Laurie Fairclough, and Brenton and Belwyn Fairclough. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon With the reserve interbreed group of three rams, was Ella Robertson, 8, JimJan Texel stud co-principal Jim Glover, of Boyup Brook, Jamie and Kristy Robertson, of Boyup Brook, and Josie Robertson, 6. Credit: Countryman

Interbreed judge Nick Cheetham, of Narembeen, said the group of three Poll Dorset rams were good on their feet and were true meat sheep types.

Stockdale stud’s Brenton Fairclough said the group included two sired by Claronden 15/0296 and one by Gloroy 13/0628.