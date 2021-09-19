Search
SOCIAL PICTURES: Rabobank’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days sundowner popular with farmers

Countryman
Doug Clarke, Ed Naisbitt and Leon Clarke, all of Lake Grace.
Camera IconDoug Clarke, Ed Naisbitt and Leon Clarke, all of Lake Grace. Credit: Countryman

About 100 farmers from areas including Narrogin, Esperance, Albany and Westonia gathered at the Rabobank marquee for the bank’s annual sundowner at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 1.

Rabobank Narrogin and Lake Grace area manager Natalie Purdy said the event gave the team the chance to catch up with the clients from across the region.

“I really enjoyed my first Newdegate Field Days,” Ms Purdy said.

“Everyone was optimistic about the seasonal outlook despite concerns around labour shortages.”

Ms Purdy was joined at Newdegate by Rabobank regional manager for WA Steve Kelly and staff from the Narrogin, Lake Grace and Albany branches.

Darren Wilson, of Normans Lake, Nathan Walker, of Normans Lake, and Rabobank Narrogin and Lake Grace area manager Natalie Purdy.
Camera IconDarren Wilson, of Normans Lake, Nathan Walker, of Normans Lake, and Rabobank Narrogin and Lake Grace area manager Natalie Purdy. Credit: Rabobank
Ty and Rachel Kirby, of Nyabing with Rabobank rural manager Vynka De Vree.
Camera IconTy and Rachel Kirby, of Nyabing with Rabobank rural manager Vynka De Vree.
Lucy Anderton, of Jacup, Rick Carpenter, of Ongerup, Rob Grice, of Ongerup and Ian Richardson, of Esperance.
Camera IconLucy Anderton, of Jacup, Rick Carpenter, of Ongerup, Rob Grice, of Ongerup and Ian Richardson, of Esperance. Credit: Rabobank
Justin Carruthers, Rabobank rural manager Claire Gray and Flick Slarke, all of Lake Grace.
Camera IconJustin Carruthers, Rabobank rural manager Claire Gray and Flick Slarke, all of Lake Grace. Credit: Countryman
Judy Stewart, of Lake Grace, Jeanette DeLandgrafft, of Dunn Rock, Meighan Stewart, of Lake Grace, Trevor DeLandgrafft, of Dunn Rock and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly.
Camera IconJudy Stewart, of Lake Grace, Jeanette DeLandgrafft, of Dunn Rock, Meighan Stewart, of Lake Grace, Trevor DeLandgrafft, of Dunn Rock and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly. Credit: Countryman
Michele and Beau Waddell, of Newdegate and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly.
Camera IconMichele and Beau Waddell, of Newdegate and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly. Credit: Countryman
Rabobank Lake Grace rural manager Claire Gray with Bridie Gray, 2, Rabobank Narrogin and Lake Grace area manager Natalie Purdy, Anna-Lisa Newman, of Varley and Sarah Mudge, of Holt Rock.
Camera IconRabobank Lake Grace rural manager Claire Gray with Bridie Gray, 2, Rabobank Narrogin and Lake Grace area manager Natalie Purdy, Anna-Lisa Newman, of Varley and Sarah Mudge, of Holt Rock. Credit: Rabobank
Anna-Lisa and Craig Newman, of Varley, Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly, Perth Rabobank rural officer Riley Nichols, and Ross Poultney, of Quairading.
Camera IconAnna-Lisa and Craig Newman, of Varley, Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly, Perth Rabobank rural officer Riley Nichols, and Ross Poultney, of Quairading. Credit: Countryman
Kim Baker, of Pingaring and Gary Lang, of Wickepin.
Camera IconKim Baker, of Pingaring and Gary Lang, of Wickepin. Credit: Rabobank
Rabobank area manager Phillip Thompson, Brad Shelton, of Gairdner and Jaden Wooldridge, of Gairdner.
Camera IconRabobank area manager Phillip Thompson, Brad Shelton, of Gairdner and Jaden Wooldridge, of Gairdner. Credit: Countryman

