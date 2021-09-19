About 100 farmers from areas including Narrogin, Esperance, Albany and Westonia gathered at the Rabobank marquee for the bank’s annual sundowner at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 1.

Rabobank Narrogin and Lake Grace area manager Natalie Purdy said the event gave the team the chance to catch up with the clients from across the region.

“I really enjoyed my first Newdegate Field Days,” Ms Purdy said.

“Everyone was optimistic about the seasonal outlook despite concerns around labour shortages.”

Ms Purdy was joined at Newdegate by Rabobank regional manager for WA Steve Kelly and staff from the Narrogin, Lake Grace and Albany branches.

Camera Icon Darren Wilson, of Normans Lake, Nathan Walker, of Normans Lake, and Rabobank Narrogin and Lake Grace area manager Natalie Purdy. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Ty and Rachel Kirby, of Nyabing with Rabobank rural manager Vynka De Vree.

Camera Icon Lucy Anderton, of Jacup, Rick Carpenter, of Ongerup, Rob Grice, of Ongerup and Ian Richardson, of Esperance. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Justin Carruthers, Rabobank rural manager Claire Gray and Flick Slarke, all of Lake Grace. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Judy Stewart, of Lake Grace, Jeanette DeLandgrafft, of Dunn Rock, Meighan Stewart, of Lake Grace, Trevor DeLandgrafft, of Dunn Rock and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Doug Clarke, Ed Naisbitt and Leon Clarke, all of Lake Grace. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Michele and Beau Waddell, of Newdegate and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Rabobank Lake Grace rural manager Claire Gray with Bridie Gray, 2, Rabobank Narrogin and Lake Grace area manager Natalie Purdy, Anna-Lisa Newman, of Varley and Sarah Mudge, of Holt Rock. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Anna-Lisa and Craig Newman, of Varley, Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly, Perth Rabobank rural officer Riley Nichols, and Ross Poultney, of Quairading. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Kim Baker, of Pingaring and Gary Lang, of Wickepin. Credit: Rabobank