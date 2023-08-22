There will be a renewed focus on children’s entertainment at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days, with a fresh line-up of attractions to keep the whole family amused.

The revamped program boasts a slew of free activities ranging from bouncy castles, an inflatable obstacle course and a bucking bull, to an interactive reptile show and a travelling animal farm.

The headline act will be an award-winning adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel Blueback performed by Fremantle’s Spare Parts Puppet Theatre.

Described by Spare Parts as “one of Winton’s most personal and quintessentially Western Australian stories”, Blueback depicts the life of a young boy, Abel, and his mother, who embark on a mission to preserve the natural habitat of the place they call home.

“This award-winning production is an underwater menagerie of exquisite puppetry and an extraordinary celebration of the Western Australian coastline from one of WA’s most beloved authors,” the company’s website says.

Field Days children’s entertainment co-ordinator Fanny McDonald has taken the reins this year after more than a decade of running the Fashion Parade with friend Julie Butcher.

“I think the Field Days committee continues to put an emphasis on making it a family-focused event, more so than perhaps in the good old days,” she said.

With free admission for children under 16 — thanks to a generous contribution from grain handler CBH Group — the event promises to be an affordable family day out as the cost of living continues to soar.

“The big thing about the kids’ entertainment is one, it’s all free thanks to the funding by the Field Days and sponsors, and two, we’re trying to cover all ages,” Ms McDonald said.

“We’ve got some amusements from Perth Bouncy Castle hire, which I think the kids will love, and we’ve got Amy Wild Adventures, who does a reptile show as well as face painting and balloon twisting.

“We also have a four-person bungee trampoline and our big trump this year, which is pretty exciting, is to have Spare Parts Puppet Theatre coming along.”

Bringing something new to the table without deviating too far from the event’s tried-and-true formula was among the biggest challenges, Ms McDonald said.

“The kids’ entertainment co-ordinator before me, Skye O’Shannessy, did a brilliant job,” she said.

“It has been a challenge following on from her great work, especially for last year’s 50th anniversary event.”

Ms McDonald’s Daughter Holly, who is co-ordinating the Battle of the Bands competition, was convinced her mum was up to the task — even if it came as something of a surprise.

“She’s meant to be taking it easy and was supposed to be stepping away, and then dad dobbed her in — when she wasn’t at a meeting — to do the children’s entertainment,” Holly laughed.

“But she’ll make it so good, she’s very creative.”

Field Days committee vice-president Stephanie Clarke-Lloyd said the renewed focus on children’s entertainment was in line with organisers’ vision to diversify the event while staying true to its roots.

“The line-up looks really super exciting,” she said.

“I think it’ll be fabulous for everyone who has kids, because it’ll be really different to what we’ve done in the past.”

For Ms McDonald, the whole event is shaping up to be another one for the history books.

“It’s coming together and connecting, that’s what it’s all about,” she said.

“Connecting with your friends and people from other communities, all with a common goal to create a great event that’s fun for everyone and informative, but an opportunity as well.”

The Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be held on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7.

View the digital edition of the 2023 program here.