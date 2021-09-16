Spirits high during buoyant days out

The weather was chilly but spirits were high at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days, with a good growing season buoying spirits after three years of limited rain.

It was the 48th time the event had been held and the theme of Growing Mental Health resonated with many at the September 1 and 2 event.

WA Mental Health Minister Stephen Dawson opened the show at noon on September 1, encouraging those in attendance to seek help when they needed it.

Sporadic rain on the first day saw bumper crowds inside the Dyson Jones Wool Pavilion, Family Interest Display Pavilion, and Coopers Maverick Ram Shed.

The sun shone on day two with beanies, gloves, and puffer jackets the outfit of choice as the temperature hovered around 8C.

There was plenty to see at the Field Days, with fashion parades, fleece and ewe hogget competitions, sheep displays and hundreds of exhibitors.

Camera Icon Pat O’Neill, of Tarin Rock, Sara Schouten, of Perth, and Belinda O’Neill, of Tarin Rock. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon Newdegate Primary School students Tristan Harris, 10, Billy Hams, 11, and Jack Lloyd, 10. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Harper Smith, 3, and Jake Smith, 3, of Kendenup. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Bodhi Hulse, 1, and Michael Hulse, of Darkan. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Erik Spurr, 8, Gregory Spurr, 5, and Kahlan Spurr, 10, of Hyden. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Frankie Hill, 1, of Bremer Bay, with Sue Hall, of Newdegate. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Ten Tigers grain marketers Sam Gevers and Ken McCartney. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Lesley Hack, of Perth, and Whitfert sales advisor Sade Mason. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Dean Sinclair and Ian Chamberlain, both of Newdegate. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Tim Walter, Matt Lloyd, and Bill Lloyd, all of Newdegate. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Hannah Daw, 7, and Carissa Daw, 7, of Kojonup. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Grains Research Development Corporation grower relations manager Rachel Asquith and Centre for Crop Disease Management communications officer Rachel Clarke. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Coral Green, Geraldine Merrick, Allan Hankinson, and Peter Vlahov, all of Broomehill. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Nyabing Primary School student Stella Harris, 7, and Newdegate Primary School student Nikita Ness, 8. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Newdegate Primary School education assistant Nicole Kennedy, principal Judy Garlick, and teacher Linda Hunt. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Newdegate Primary School student councillors Hayley Richardson, 11, Piper Hall, 12, and Isabelle Orr, 11. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Newdegate Primary School students Flynn Turner, 10, Summer Wynne, 10, and Elika Stewart, 10. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Greta Wolzak and Hope Sandford, both of Newdegate. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Woonwooring Kelpies owner Steve Donovan with John, Jet and Jack. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Peter Bouman and Kade Bouman, both of Mt Barker. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Darrin Lee, of Mingenew, and Stephen Powels, of Perth. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Farmers Business Sales executive Reece Powell, and Henny Royendyk, of Dardanup. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Newdegate Primary School students Rhys Richardson, 9, Kade Lloyd, 8, and Nick Hamms, 10. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Cinthy Royendyk, of Dardanup, and Des Eaton, of Boyup Brook. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development livestock compliance inspector Jenni Westwood, DPIRD animal welfare education officer Nicky Byrne, and DPIRD fisheries community education officer Tahryn Thompson. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Brendan and Nicole Smith wit their children Harper, 3, and Jake, 3, all of Kendenup. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Albany Senior High School students Tegan Dellavedova, 13, Jareth Turner, 15, and Cody Dellavedova, 15. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Tambellup Cranbrook Community Bank branch manager Steve Smith and Kulin Community Bank business development manager Tom Murphy. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Ken Waite, of Napier, with the oranges he sold at Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Credit: Countryman