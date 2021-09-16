Search
Spirits high during buoyant days out

Cally DupeCountryman
Grains Research Development grower relations manager Lizzie von Perger, Weedsmart project manager Jessica Strauss, Elders agronomist Logan Smith, and Weedsmart communications officer Jessica Scholle.
Camera IconGrains Research Development grower relations manager Lizzie von Perger, Weedsmart project manager Jessica Strauss, Elders agronomist Logan Smith, and Weedsmart communications officer Jessica Scholle. Credit: Countryman

The weather was chilly but spirits were high at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days, with a good growing season buoying spirits after three years of limited rain.

It was the 48th time the event had been held and the theme of Growing Mental Health resonated with many at the September 1 and 2 event.

WA Mental Health Minister Stephen Dawson opened the show at noon on September 1, encouraging those in attendance to seek help when they needed it.

Sporadic rain on the first day saw bumper crowds inside the Dyson Jones Wool Pavilion, Family Interest Display Pavilion, and Coopers Maverick Ram Shed.

The sun shone on day two with beanies, gloves, and puffer jackets the outfit of choice as the temperature hovered around 8C.

There was plenty to see at the Field Days, with fashion parades, fleece and ewe hogget competitions, sheep displays and hundreds of exhibitors.

Pat O’Neill, of Tarin Rock, Sara Schouten, of Perth, and Belinda O’Neill, of Tarin Rock.
Camera IconPat O’Neill, of Tarin Rock, Sara Schouten, of Perth, and Belinda O’Neill, of Tarin Rock. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman, Cally Dupe
Newdegate Primary School students Tristan Harris, 10, Billy Hams, 11, and Jack Lloyd, 10.
Camera IconNewdegate Primary School students Tristan Harris, 10, Billy Hams, 11, and Jack Lloyd, 10. Credit: Countryman
Harper Smith, 3, and Jake Smith, 3, of Kendenup.
Camera IconHarper Smith, 3, and Jake Smith, 3, of Kendenup. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Bodhi Hulse, 1, and Michael Hulse, of Darkan.
Camera IconBodhi Hulse, 1, and Michael Hulse, of Darkan. Credit: Countryman
Erik Spurr, 8, Gregory Spurr, 5, and Kahlan Spurr, 10, of Hyden.
Camera IconErik Spurr, 8, Gregory Spurr, 5, and Kahlan Spurr, 10, of Hyden. Credit: Countryman
Frankie Hill, 1, of Bremer Bay, with Sue Hall, of Newdegate.
Camera IconFrankie Hill, 1, of Bremer Bay, with Sue Hall, of Newdegate. Credit: Countryman
Ten Tigers grain marketers Sam Gevers and Ken McCartney.
Camera IconTen Tigers grain marketers Sam Gevers and Ken McCartney. Credit: Countryman
Lesley Hack, of Perth, and Whitfert sales advisor Sade Mason.
Camera IconLesley Hack, of Perth, and Whitfert sales advisor Sade Mason. Credit: Countryman
Dean Sinclair and Ian Chamberlain, both of Newdegate.
Camera IconDean Sinclair and Ian Chamberlain, both of Newdegate. Credit: Countryman
Tim Walter, Matt Lloyd, and Bill Lloyd, all of Newdegate.
Camera IconTim Walter, Matt Lloyd, and Bill Lloyd, all of Newdegate. Credit: Countryman
Hannah Daw, 7, and Carissa Daw, 7, of Kojonup.
Camera IconHannah Daw, 7, and Carissa Daw, 7, of Kojonup. Credit: Countryman
Grains Research Development Corporation grower relations manager Rachel Asquith and Centre for Crop Disease Management communications officer Rachel Clarke.
Camera IconGrains Research Development Corporation grower relations manager Rachel Asquith and Centre for Crop Disease Management communications officer Rachel Clarke. Credit: Countryman
Coral Green, Geraldine Merrick, Allan Hankinson, and Peter Vlahov, all of Broomehill.
Camera IconCoral Green, Geraldine Merrick, Allan Hankinson, and Peter Vlahov, all of Broomehill. Credit: Countryman
Nyabing Primary School student Stella Harris, 7, and Newdegate Primary School student Nikita Ness, 8.
Camera IconNyabing Primary School student Stella Harris, 7, and Newdegate Primary School student Nikita Ness, 8. Credit: Countryman
Newdegate Primary School education assistant Nicole Kennedy, principal Judy Garlick, and teacher Linda Hunt.
Camera IconNewdegate Primary School education assistant Nicole Kennedy, principal Judy Garlick, and teacher Linda Hunt. Credit: Countryman
Newdegate Primary School student councillors Hayley Richardson, 11, Piper Hall, 12, and Isabelle Orr, 11.
Camera IconNewdegate Primary School student councillors Hayley Richardson, 11, Piper Hall, 12, and Isabelle Orr, 11. Credit: Countryman
Newdegate Primary School students Flynn Turner, 10, Summer Wynne, 10, and Elika Stewart, 10.
Camera IconNewdegate Primary School students Flynn Turner, 10, Summer Wynne, 10, and Elika Stewart, 10. Credit: Countryman
Greta Wolzak and Hope Sandford, both of Newdegate.
Camera IconGreta Wolzak and Hope Sandford, both of Newdegate. Credit: Countryman
Woonwooring Kelpies owner Steve Donovan with John, Jet and Jack.
Camera IconWoonwooring Kelpies owner Steve Donovan with John, Jet and Jack. Credit: Countryman
Peter Bouman and Kade Bouman, both of Mt Barker.
Camera IconPeter Bouman and Kade Bouman, both of Mt Barker. Credit: Countryman
Darrin Lee, of Mingenew, and Stephen Powels, of Perth.
Camera IconDarrin Lee, of Mingenew, and Stephen Powels, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Farmers Business Sales executive Reece Powell, and Henny Royendyk, of Dardanup.
Camera IconFarmers Business Sales executive Reece Powell, and Henny Royendyk, of Dardanup. Credit: Countryman
Newdegate Primary School students Rhys Richardson, 9, Kade Lloyd, 8, and Nick Hamms, 10.
Camera IconNewdegate Primary School students Rhys Richardson, 9, Kade Lloyd, 8, and Nick Hamms, 10. Credit: Countryman
Cinthy Royendyk, of Dardanup, and Des Eaton, of Boyup Brook.
Camera IconCinthy Royendyk, of Dardanup, and Des Eaton, of Boyup Brook. Credit: Countryman
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development livestock compliance inspector Jenni Westwood, DPIRD animal welfare education officer Nicky Byrne, and DPIRD fisheries community education officer Tahryn Thompson.
Camera IconDepartment of Primary Industries and Regional Development livestock compliance inspector Jenni Westwood, DPIRD animal welfare education officer Nicky Byrne, and DPIRD fisheries community education officer Tahryn Thompson. Credit: Countryman
Brendan and Nicole Smith wit their children Harper, 3, and Jake, 3, all of Kendenup.
Camera IconBrendan and Nicole Smith wit their children Harper, 3, and Jake, 3, all of Kendenup. Credit: Countryman
Albany Senior High School students Tegan Dellavedova, 13, Jareth Turner, 15, and Cody Dellavedova, 15.
Camera IconAlbany Senior High School students Tegan Dellavedova, 13, Jareth Turner, 15, and Cody Dellavedova, 15. Credit: Countryman
Tambellup Cranbrook Community Bank branch manager Steve Smith and Kulin Community Bank business development manager Tom Murphy.
Camera IconTambellup Cranbrook Community Bank branch manager Steve Smith and Kulin Community Bank business development manager Tom Murphy. Credit: Countryman
Ken Waite, of Napier, with the oranges he sold at Newdegate Machinery Field Days.
Camera IconKen Waite, of Napier, with the oranges he sold at Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Credit: Countryman
Ros Lloyd, of Newdegate, Joanna Grist and Rosie the dog, of Lake King, and Lake Grace community paramedic Shelley Johnstone.
Camera IconRos Lloyd, of Newdegate, Joanna Grist and Rosie the dog, of Lake King, and Lake Grace community paramedic Shelley Johnstone. Credit: Countryman

