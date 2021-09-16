Spirits high during buoyant days out

The weather was chilly but spirits were high at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days, with a good growing season buoying spirits after three years of limited rain.
It was the 48th time the event had been held and the theme of Growing Mental Health resonated with many at the September 1 and 2 event.
WA Mental Health Minister Stephen Dawson opened the show at noon on September 1, encouraging those in attendance to seek help when they needed it.
Sporadic rain on the first day saw bumper crowds inside the Dyson Jones Wool Pavilion, Family Interest Display Pavilion, and Coopers Maverick Ram Shed.
The sun shone on day two with beanies, gloves, and puffer jackets the outfit of choice as the temperature hovered around 8C.
There was plenty to see at the Field Days, with fashion parades, fleece and ewe hogget competitions, sheep displays and hundreds of exhibitors.