Award winners were well spread in the Perth Royal Show’s Beef Cattle Interbreed competitions. .

During the All Breeds Interbreed Competition, held on the main arena on September 30, there was a quality field of junior and senior bulls and females, each selected from winning a champion sash during the earlier breed judging.

The first to parade around the main arena was the seven different breeds of junior champion bulls including Angus, Charolais, Hereford, Murray Grey, Red Angus, Shorthorn and Simmental.

Judge Kurt Wise, of Katanning, said they were all worthy of their place in the interbreed competition.

“As the bulls were paraded, they showed very good mobility,” he said.

“They showed smoothness, with good top-lines and sound feet.”

Camera Icon With the interbreed junior champion bull, exhibited by the Murray family, of Tullibardine Murray Grey stud, in Albany, was handler Rachel Williams, of Wandering, Tullibardine stud co-principal Alastair Murray, judges Charles Cowcher, of Williams, Peter Cowcher of Williams and Kurt Wise, of Katanning, and Nutrien Ag Solutions West regional manager Andrew Duperouzel. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Mr Wise and judges Charles Cowcher, of Williams, and his son Peter Cowcher, then judged each bull for its merits with their total point scores placing the Murray Grey bull as their worthy winner.

Exhibitor Alastair Murray, of Tullibardine stud in Albany, said the junior bull — Tullibardine Redgum R117 — was sired by Monterey Mandingo M204.

Seven champion junior females were paraded into the main arena, all with wonderful traits and softness.

The breeds included Angus, Charolais, Murray Grey, Red Angus, Red Poll, Shorthorn and Simmental.

Camera Icon With the interbreed junior champion female, exhibited by the Tuckey family, of Mubarn Simmental stud, in Pinjarra, was Elders Donnybrook agent Pearce Watling, Mubarn stud co-principal Paul Tuckey, judges Charles Cowcher, of Williams, Peter Cowcher, of Williams, and Kurt Wise, of Katanning. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The volume of the Simmental female stood out when she was announced as the interbreed winner.

The junior female was exhibited by the Tuckey family, of Mubarn Simmental stud, in Pinjarra.

Mubarn stud co-principal Paul Tuckey said the junior female, Mubarn Kirra R13, was sired by Mubarn Patches.

Four senior bulls paraded, all with very correct structure with great top-lines and neck extensions. The breeds included Charolais, Red Angus, Red Poll and Simmental.

Camera Icon With the interbreed champion senior bull, exhibited by Esperance Farm Training Centre, was handler Graeme Smith, of Albany, judges Charles Cowcher, of Williams, Peter Cowcher, of Williams, and Kurt Wise, of Katanning, Esperance Farm Training Centre farm manager Crystal Henderson and Elders Donnybrook agent Pearce Watling. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

“It is difficult to select out a winner but the Red Angus shows great balance, length and lots of muscle — he is a worthy winner,” Charles said.

The 1065kg Red Angus bull, Kildarra North N17 was sired by Tronar Hiphop and was exhibited by the Esperance Farm Training Centre.

There were seven breeds of senior cows paraded with calves at-foot including Angus, Charolais, Hereford, Red Angus, Red Poll, Shorthorn and Simmental.

Camera Icon With the senior interbreed champion cow, exhibited by the Kitchen family, of Bandeeka Simmental stud, in Elgin, was handler Fletcher Wetherell, of Boynaup, Bandeeka stud co-principal Loreen Kitchen, judges Charles Cowcher, of Williams, Peter Cowcher, of Williams, and Kurt Wise, of Katanning, and Nutrien Ag Solutions West regional manager Andrew Duperouzel. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The judges were unanimous to award the Simmental the interbreed senior cow title.

The Simmental cow, Bandeeka Nimmy sired by Bandeeka Fancypants, was exhibited by the Kitchen family of Bandeeka Simmental stud in Elgin.

During the group classes judging, the Kitchen family won the interbreed breeders group, with a pair of Simmental heifers.

The pair of interbreed bulls was won by the Murray family, with two Angus bulls, while the interbreed group of three was won by the Thompson family of Venturon Charolais stud in Boyup Brook, who combined one bull, a heifer and a cow with calf at-foot for the win.

Earlier, in the specialty breeders interbreed competition, Charles judged Square Meaters, Miniature Herefords and Dexters.

For the interbreed specialty breeders bull award, the nod went to the Square Meater junior bull.

The Square Meater bull, Preston Rise Red Bull sired by Preston Rise Kaos, was exhibited by the Wilcock family of Preston Rise Square Meaters stud, Rosa Brook.

In interbreed specialty breeders female judging, the Dexter junior female had just the right balance to award the Cabassi family, of Billabong Dexter stud in Oldbury, the interbreed title.

The junior female, Billabong Ruella, was sired by Billabong Zorba and out of Billabong Novella.