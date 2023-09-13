It was a revival of sorts for a highly regarded competition that drew in a “fantastic line up” of Merino ewe hoggets from the Great Southern region.

The Newdegate Machinery Field Days’ State Ewe Hogget Competition attracted nine local sheep producers that dwarfed the line up of recent years, as locals — led by field days committee member and Gimlet Park Farming sheep producer Bryce Sinclair — sought to restore the competition to its former glory.

Mr Sinclair, who won the competition in 2021 and 2022, made it a hat-trick with the top prize award again on September 6.

Camera Icon Ewe Hogget Competition judges Clancy Norrish and Allan Hobley from Wiringa Park, with winner Bryce Sinclair (centre). Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Mr Sinclair said after rounding up as many people to enter the competition that he could, the contest was “up on the last couple of years”.

“I know it’s been a few years in a row (that he had won) but it’s not at all corrupt,” he said.

“It has been heavily supported by the local area, and down around Jerramungup.

“It’s great to see different sheep come in from different areas.”

Mr Sinclair’s flock was supported by Fern Park bloodlines.

Camera Icon Ewe Hogget Competition award sponsor Dyson Jones' Kukerin area manager Sam Howie with winner Bryce Sinclair. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Dyson Jones Kukerin area manager Sam Howie presented first prize to Mr Sinclair.

Mr Howie said it was good to see so many entries in this year, especially from the local area.

“It’s an awesome competition and it’s good to see the local community supporting it,” he said.

State Ewe Hogget Competition judge Allan Hobley, from Wiringa Park stud at Nyabing, said the sheep were a great example of “a great group of commercial ewes”.

“It was good to see nine growers put their stock up for assessment,” Mr Hobley said.

“The quality was good across the board.

“There were a few different types, but certainly they presented as a very good commercial sheep.”

Camera Icon Ewe Hogget Competition judge Allan Hobley from Wiringa Park stud at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

“They had plenty of finish, so they will cut a lot of wool,” Mr Hobley said.

“Terrific effort and a really good group of sheep.

“All the people that put sheep in should be proud of the quality, and I encourage you to keep doing it and get a few more numbers if you can, that would be awesome.

“They have produced superior quality sheep from a difficult environment this year and it’s a tribute to them for their hard work.”

Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA president and Coromandel Poll Merino stud co-principal Michael Campbell, Gairdner, presented the second place prize to LS Rintoul and Co.

Mr Campbell said it was great to see the support for the competition from within the local industry.

“I saw these sheep and I thought they were fantastic,” Mr Campbell said.

“They were some March shorn ewes that lined up really nicely, with soft wool, good length, body and shape.”

Clancy Norrish, also from Wiringa Park stud, presented third prize to Ian Lloyd of Newdegate.

“These ewes were long stapled, nice and even, and well grown,” Mr Norrish said.

Camera Icon One of the winning ewes in the Ewe Hogget Competition at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Mr Lloyd said it was good to see the State Ewe Hogget Competition still be supported with a competitive line up at the field days.

“The sheep industry isn’t doing too well at the moment but hopefully it will turn around,” Mr Lloyd said.

“It would be great to see more entrants in the competition next year.”

The ewes remained on display in their pens throughout the field days next to the Dyson Jones Wool Pavilion for attendees to view.