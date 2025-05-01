Store lamb markets are showing further signs of improvement across WA.

Unfortunately with many local feedlots still waiting to shift the killable lambs they have, it’s hard to find local homes for the store lambs available.

Further to this — the discount for Merino store lambs into east coast markets is also hurting local sentiment.

The mutton market has continued to jump higher, with prices at Muchea this week approaching $5 HSCW — a notable lift from recent weeks.

Looking ahead, local processors are expected to have small spaces opening up in their booking schedules in around four weeks, which could help shift the backlog and offer opportunities for producers with finished lambs.

On the east coast, prices remain firm. Crossbred lambs are trading above $8.20 HSCW, while store lambs are near $4/kg liveweight. Merino lambs, however, continue to trade at a discount.

Mutton remains strong in the Eastern States, with bids above $6 in NSW.

In cattle live export markets, activity has picked up again.

Brahman steers out of Queensland are now trading at $3.40/kg, and while orders remain steady, delivery logistics continue to be a hurdle for many buyers.

STORE LAMB CONTRACTS AVAILABLE

· Minimum price contracts for July available

· Trade lamb forward contracts for July remain available

CURRENT WA FEEDER LAMB BIDS ON AGORA:

· XB store lambs (min 40kg): $3.20

· Merino lambs (min 40kg): $3.00

· Shedder lambs (min 40kg): $3.20

