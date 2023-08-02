Perth’s link to the State’s $24 billion agriculture sector has been bolstered by a $1.9 million support package that will cut this year’s Perth Royal Show tickets across all ages and categories by 25 per cent.

The funding package will assist the Royal Agricultural Society of WA deliver the eight day event, from September 23-30, and ensure ticket prices are affordable for financially struggling families.

Lotterywest has also thrown in a grant of $650,000 to provide up to 17,000 disadvantaged people with free admission, food and ride vouchers — which includes those with special needs, culturally and linguistic diverse communities, Aboriginal people, people living with a disability, and people from regional areas.

Premier Roger Cook said the Perth Royal Show was a “truly iconic event, beloved by generations of Western Australians”.

Camera Icon WA Premier Roger Cook. Credit: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT / AAPIMAGE

“The Royal Show has a strong tradition of celebrating our important farming sector and the people who put food on the table, and I urge all Western Australians to come and enjoy a day at the show this year.”

Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said the show was a “highlight of the WA events calendar”, providing an opportunity for everyone to come together to enjoy the delights of the State’s agriculture sector and learn more about where our food and fibre products come from.

Camera Icon Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis. Credit: Stuart McGuckin

“The Perth Royal Show and agricultural shows around our vast State provide an invaluable forum to support regional communities and industries, bringing together locals and nurturing the next generation of farmers.”

The WA agriculture industry contributed $24 billion to the State economy in 2022, supporting more than 52,000 jobs and exports worth $15.4 billion.

A RASWA spokesman said the organisation was “very grateful to the Cook Government, the Agriculture Minister and Lotterywest for their support for the 2023 Royal Show”.

“The support enables more of the community to come to the show with discounted tickets, and also the 17,000 tickets that are provided free to disadvantaged families,” the spokesman said.

“We hope it encourages more people to support the show, which really is the ultimate community event with thousands of people across the State that come to share their passions — whether it is their prize cow, their skilled sheep dog or a beautiful knitted rug.”

He said the weather had played a role in reduced ticket sales previously and “we have also seen attendances drop when there is significant changes in price in the past”.

Camera Icon Perth Royal Show 2022 Thousands have flocked to the Claremont Showground this school holidays for some family fun. Pictured are the pink cowboy hats which were a hot item at this year's show.. Kelsey Reid Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

He said a junior ticket has gone up $1, and a family ticket $3 since last year.

“Tickets are cheaper now than they were in 2015,” the spokesman said.

The Perth Royal Show attracts about 350,000 people and almost 4000 animals and livestock, many of which feature in show competitions.

The event typically receives more than 5400 competition entries, spanning dogs, pigeons, poultry, horses, cattle and sheep, as well as cookery, crafts, shearing and woodchopping.

The State Government funding will also assist RASWA to develop an online portal to support regional agricultural show delivery and undertake a social and economic impact study of the show.