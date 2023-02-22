Woodchopping is making a comeback in WA after COVID-19 scuttled competitions and events, with the strongest team in at least 30 years set to head to Wagin Woolorama for the first time in March ahead of the national Stihl Timber Series.

Western Australian Axemen’s Council president Grant Campbell will be among the group of axemen demonstrating their talents at this year’s Woolorama on March 10 and 11 as a way to give the sport more exposure.

It is the first time the group has held a demonstration at the Woolorama, with plans to hold several sessions on both days of the event.

Among the group will be some of the organisation’s strongest men, who will use the event as training practice before this year’s national competition

“In the past two years we are seeing a lot of younger kids coming through with an interest in the sport, from things like the Stihl Timber Series,” Mr Campbell said.

“You see the kids that don’t make these elite sport programs as 13 to 15 year olds and are maybe like myself, a little on the heavier side... who still want to compete.

“You get kids with a competitive mindset and when you are out in the sun on your own, you have to find it within yourself.”

“You see these kids really shine and find it within themselves.”

Labor’s planned ban on native logging from 2024 has had a major impact on the group, which is in discussions to source wood in the long-term.

Camera Icon WA Axemen's league president Grant Campbell. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Australia’s first formal competitions developed around the mountain ash forests of Tasmania, where the Tasmanian axe had been developed for cutting hardwood.

Internationally, the sport is 250 years old and is the only heritage sport in WA.

Competitive woodchopping has always been a family-orientated sport, with sons following their fathers and grandfathers and more recently daughters and granddaughters participating.

Mr Campbell said COVID-19 had “knocked the sport around” as state, national and international titles were cancelled. But WA has now put together its strongest state team in 30 years, he said.

“We’re really trying to give the sport more exposure… in the past two years, we are seeing so many more younger kids coming through,” he said.

For Mr Campbell, who stands 6’3 and weighs 24 stone, woodchopping was a way to stay strong and active without playing team sports.

“When you are out there in the sun you have to find it within yourself,” he said.

“You have to knuckle down and have a crack for yourself.”

His tool of choice is a $1000 axe “so sharp you could shave with it” – which is perfect for cutting WA jarrah, the hardest competition wood in the country. Each takes about 13 hours to make.

About 10 years ago, every competition axe used in WA was from New Zealand, but these days it is easier to source WA-made axes.

“We cut WA jarrah here, it is the hardest competition wood in the country... our men head east and have a few more revs in us,” he joked.

“It’s like cutting butter over there.”

Woodchopping demonstrations will be held throughout both days of this year’s Woolorama on March 10 and 11.