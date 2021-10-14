Tiny margins but Quilty clan earns carcase joy

A mere 0.1 of a point was the difference between a pure Charolais and a Murray Grey cross Angus in the Perth Royal Show beef cattle on-the-hook carcase competition, with the Charolais taking the Grand Champion Carcase award.

There were 71 entries in the competition across four weight categories — including four in the light weight, 12 in the medium weight, 25 in the heavy weight, and 12 in the extra heavy weight.

The Quilty family, of Elgin, said their Grand Champion Carcase win marked one of the greatest achievements in their long involvement in the commercial cattle industry.

The Kooyoong-blood Charolais steer had been bred by Coolup-based cattleman Jim Tuckey.

Jim and Belynda Quilty, who are principals of Elgin Park Charolais stud, were stunned when they received cheers and accolades from their fellow competitors at the award presentation last Thursday.

“We have never won a carcase award. We were a bit stunned,” Mr Quilty said.

Their 497kg liveweight steer entry sold on-the-hoof for $3000 on September 27.

It was processed to a 279.4kg hot carcase weight with a 56.2 per cent dressing per cent and a P8 fat of 5mm.

The Grand Champion Carcase measured a rib fat of 9mm and had an eye muscle area of 96mm with a Ph of 5.54 and an ossification of 120, plus a Meat Standards Australia marbling score of 280 and an MSA index of 62.1 to score 40.1 eating quality points, all adding to a total point score of 85.1.

The nearest was a Murray Grey cross Angus carcase entry from Kelmscott Senior High School that scored 85 total points and was sashed champion medium-weight carcase.

The school had the top six point scorers in the medium-weight class with 12 entries in total across three weight categories.

Murdoch University was a near top point placer with a Limousin cross Angus lightweight entry that scored 84.6 points to be crowned champion in that section and the only entry to win both the led steer and carcase championships in the lightweight category.