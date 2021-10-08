A “standout” ram that “handled magnificently” propelled Stockdale White Suffolk stud to the top of the competition with the Fairclough family taking the Grand Champion sash in the Perth Royal Show’s White Suffolk Competition for the first time.

Father-and-son team Brenton and Laurie Fairclough were ecstatic to take the title last Wednesday with a May-drop ram, with Brenton saying they knew the ram had a chance of taking home at least one prize.

The ram progressed to the final two — facing off against Sasimwa’s Champion Ewe — after taking out the Ram Under 1.5 Years (born before May 31) class earlier that day.

The ram went on to win reserve Grand Champion Ram in the Interbreed Competition later that day before netting $7600 in the Perth Royal Show All breeds Ram and Ewe Sale on Friday — proving the Fairclough family’s judgment that he was a “stand out” as completely correct.

Perth Royal Show White Suffolk judge Nick Cheetham, of Narembeen, said the ram was outstanding in his presentation but once he put his hands on his body, he could feel the carcase and the ram’s sheer muscling gave him a clear advantage.

In sashing the ram, he joked you could “land a plane on” his flank.

Camera Icon GRAND CHAMPION: Perth Royal Show White Suffolk Competition judge Nick Cheetham, of Narembeen, and Stockdale co-principal Brenton Fairclough with the Grand Champion. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman, Cally Dupe

“This ram is full of meat; when you handle him you could land a plane on him,” Mr Cheetham said.

“It is hard to fault him. He is has real power, is a true sire and would do well in any flock.”

The Grand Champion was bred by the Faircloughs and sired by Sunnybanks 147, a ram the Faircloughs bought from Penguin sheep breeder Paul Day, of Sunnybanks White Suffolk stud, two years ago after it won junior champion at the Adelaide Show in 2017.

The judge’s decision was backed up by the Stockdale ram’s impressive set of Australian Sheep Breeding Values that showed a Terminal Carcase Plus of 129.73.

Sasimwa’s ewe, a July 2020-drop ewe sired by Kiara 12, faced off against Stockdale’s ram after winning the Ewe Under 1.5 Years (born on or after June 1) class.

Sasiwa White Suffolk stud principal Glenn Cole said the ewe was a stand out when she was a lamb and had grown into a “very good White Suffolk type”.

“She has a huge, beautiful carcase and is very correct,” he said.

Mr Cheetham said the ewe had “extra scale” compared to others in her class, with a width of loin and an attractive wedge shape making her a “good ewe” that would “do well in any stud”.

Camera Icon CHAMPION EWE: Sasima White Suffolk stud representatives Kadee Taylor, 14, Madison Taylor, 14, and Kay Taylor, with judge Nick Cheetham and the White Suffolk Champion Ewe. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman, Cally Dupe

Later in the day, Mr Cheetham said the standard of sheep entered in the ewe, ram and group classes had made his first Perth Royal Show judging job incredibly difficult.

Eight studs turned up to throw their hats in the ring this year, with all 132 entries brought into the ring on the day of judging representing a high standard of breeding.

“The standard in the White Suffolk competition was very high — structurally and meat-wise the sheep were very good,” he said.

“They showed the strength of the sheep this season, with very good bone.

“It was great to see so many entrants, it made my job all the more difficult.

“There were some very exciting lambs we saw today that will do well next year.”

Flanking the Stockdale ram in the Champion Ram competition was a second-placed ram from Codji Springs, which Mr Cheetham said was “very close” behind the winner — with great structural soundness.

Codji Springs had great success in the competition, also winning the Progeny Group class and Reserve Champion Ram, among others.

Codji Springs co-principal Ryan Marwick said the family was very happy with how the day went and how their sheep presented.

The Reserve Champion Ram — a 15-month-old, July-drop ram sired by Baringa Jetsetter 18w159 — was lot three in the family’s ram sale on September 28 and sold to Adam and Leanne Watts of West Pingelly and progressed to the Champion Ram competition after winning the Ram Under 1.5 Years (born after June 1) class.

The ram, and two May and July 2020-drop ewes, took out the Progeny Class — proving Codji Springs’ 2019 investment in him was sound.

“The group was a good, even line, with a bit of meat about them and which we thought presented well on the day,” Mr Marwick said.

The ram, ear tag 155/20, by Sunnybanks 147/18, also had ASBV figures of 0.38 BWT, 9.19 WWT, 0.71 PEMD and a -0.76 PFAT

Stockdale co-principal Brenton said the family was attracted to the sire for its “great structure and bone” and “really liked the ram he had produced” with dam Stockdale 191/18.

“He has good length, a lot of muscle, and stands very structurally correct,” Brenton said.

“He was a stand out ram for us. We have taken out Reserve Champion before, but never Champion. We are really happy.

“We focus a lot on structure, and making sure they are correct with good muscling.”

Camera Icon CHAMPION LAMB: Perth Royal Show White Suffolk Competition judge Nick Cheetham, of Narembeen, and Stockdale co-principal Brenton Fairclough with the Champion Lamb. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon PROGENY GROUP: Codji Springs stud co-principals Ryan Marwick and Steve Marwick and Courtney Marwick with the White Suffolk competition Progeny Group winners. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman, Cally Dupe

Laurie said the ram’s win and sale success had capped off a “great show” for the family.

It was a successful day for Stockdale — particularly for their rams — with the stud also taking the Champion Lamb category and the Group of Three Rams Under 1.5 Years class in the White Suffolk Competition.

Mr Cheetham said the Champion Lamb was “really fresh” with a great width of loin and potential to end up as a “terrific sheep”.

PERTH ROYAL SHOW WHITE SUFFOLK COMPETITION

Grand Champion: StockdaleRam

Champion Ewe: Sasimwa

Reserve Champion Ewe: Yonga Downs

Champion Ram: Stockdale

Reserve Champion Ram: Codji Springs

Champion Lamb: Stockdale

Ewe Competition

Novice Ewe: Codji Springs

Ewe Lamb (born on or after June 1): Codji Springs

Ewe Lamb (born on or after April 1, before May 31): Codji Springs

Ewe Under 1.5 Years (born on or after June 1): Sasimwa

Ewe Under 1.5 Years (born before May 31): Sasimwa

Ewe Two Years and Older: Yonga Downs:

Pair of Ewes Under 1.5 Years: Yonga Downs

Ram Competition

Novice Ram: Codji Springs

Spring Drop Ram: Codji Springs

Ram Lamb (born on or after April 1 and before May 31): Stockdale

Ram Under 1.5 Years (born after June 1): Codji Springs

Ram Under 1.5 Years (born before May 31): Stockdale

Ram Under 1.5 Years (showing no more than two permanent teeth): Ridgetop

Ram Under 1.5 Years with ASBV: Yonga Downs

Ram Two Years and Over: Codji Springs

Pair of Rams Under 1.5 Years: Iveston

Group Classes

Breeders Group Under 1.5 Years: Sasimwa

Group of Three Rams Under 1.5 Years: Stockdale

Progeny Group: Codji Springs