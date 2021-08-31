Winning sites to behold at Mingenew Midwest Expo

One of WA’s major farm machinery companies was “very honoured” to take home a site award at the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo this year — its fourth in a row.

In what has been dubbed as one of the busiest Expos the machinery section has seen in years, a steady stream of show-goers perused the AFGRI Equipment display, which included a mix of new releases as well as farm equipment from a range of the company’s premium suppliers.

“We had a couple of new releases and a wide range of equipment to draw crowds,” AFGRI marketing co-ordinator Timothy Roberts said.

“We had a new-model John Deere 9RX 590 tractor which was only released recently, the new John Deere C650 air cart and a HD40R hinged draper which captures more crops in rolling and uneven ground when compared to a traditional draper.”

A number of staff members from the Mid West branches were there to celebrate the win.

“We’re very honoured,” Mr Roberts said.

“It’s a real testament to the hard work the team puts in. It’s our fourth year in a row winning it — minus last year which was cancelled due to COVID-19 — it’s a really good achievement.”

For Nutrien Ag Solutions, which won the rural section, it was a milestone achievement.

Seed category manager David Clegg said it was the first time the Nutrien business had been showcased at an agricultural show since starting up last year, following the merger of Landmark and Ruralco.

“It’s great to showcase the new business,” he said.

“Our site was essentially a showcase of the services Nutrien offers, from fertiliser, agronomy, seed and water, to real estate, livestock and wool. It’s a great reward for the effort of the team that put it together.”

It was a back-to-back win for Midlands Stockyards, which took out the Livestock section award for its set up, which it also won at the 2019 Expo.

“We’re very pleased,” team member Scott Hills said. “We brought up our relocatable MSY 1200 Diamond and we also brought up a V Race, goat panels, a goat gate and pipe panels.”

The team also provided the stockyards used in the Expo’s Working Dog Competition.

The team at Rabobank, who set up an outdoor area overlooking the crops, were also pleased to finish the Expo with the Retail Commercial site award, while the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development took home the technology award for its set-up, which had a focus on carbon farming.

The Northern Agricultural Catchments Council, whose team made “insect hotels” for native bees to use in people’s backyards, had bee expert Dr Kit Prendergast on board to help educate Expo visitors.

Machinery: AFGRI Equipment

Technology: Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development

Home & Living: My Little Bookshop

Retail Commercial: Rabobank

Livestock: Midland Stockyards

Education: Northern Agricultural Catchments Council WA

Rural: Nutrien Ag Solutions

Camera Icon BEST EDUCATION DISPLAY: Northern Agricultural Catchments Council WA.Pictured: NACC regional agricultural landcare facilitator Annabelle Garratt, communications manager Phoebe Royce, bee expert Dr Kit Prendergast and NACC sustainable agricultural project officer Anna Cornell. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman

Camera Icon BEST HOME AND LIVING DISPLAY: My Little Bookshop. Pictured: My Little Bookshop owners Simon and Kerry Ridley. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman

Camera Icon BEST RURAL DISPLAY: Nutrien. Pictured: Nutrien general merchandise category manager Aaron Stone, animal production technical services adviser Bridie Luers, Great Northern Rural Services principal Tony Rosser and Nutrien seed category manager David Clegg. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman

Camera Icon BEST TECHNOLOGY DISPLAY: Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. Pictured: DPIRD’s senior biosecurity officer Paul Manera, development officer Nancie Gannaway, biosecurity officer Mike Jones, project officer Marnie Bennett, field day coordinator Christine Campbell, executive officer Cameron Duce, senior project officer Sue Cairns and research scientist Anna Hepworth. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Shannon Verhagen/Countryman