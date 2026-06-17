Beyond the Saleyards: Lack of supply shaping sheep markets

Supply, not price, continues to shape sheep and lamb markets

Last week’s markets again reinforced this increasingly important industry trend that presents a challenge confronting many buyers that may no longer be guided by price but more so on securing sufficient supply.

The National Trade Lamb Indicator finished the week at 1219¢/kg cwt, while the National Mutton Indicator closed at 867¢/kg cwt.

Mutton values have lifted almost 90¢/kg cwt since early May, highlighting growing procurement pressure as buyers compete for limited sheep numbers.

Victoria-led lamb pricing nationally at 1242¢/kg cwt, while NSW sheep prices finished at 922¢/kg cwt.

By comparison, WA remained the clear discount market, with trade lambs at 1074¢/kg cwt and mutton at 674¢/kg cwt.

WA lambs finished around 145¢ below the national indicator, while WA mutton traded almost 200¢ below the national average.

Despite reduced flock numbers, lower slaughter volumes and improving seasonal confidence, the price gap between WA and the Eastern States shows little sign of narrowing.

The Eastern States continue to benefit from multiple procurement channels, including processors, feedlotters, paddock traders and other livestock buyers.

WA producers now operate in a significantly altered competitive environment with fewer competitive buying options than existed previously.

Nationally, the more important story remains supply.

Sheep numbers and slaughter volumes remain below historical levels, yet prices continue to strengthen.

As a result, processors, exporters and feedlotters are increasingly competing for available numbers rather than simply competing on price.

For now, supply security, rather than price, appears likely to remain the dominant market driver through much of 2026.