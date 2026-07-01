At the close of the 2025–26 financial year, Australia’s sheep industry has every reason to look ahead with renewed confidence.

Reflecting on a remarkable financial year, the industry gained renewed confidence with 20-year-high sheep and lamb prices.

The resilience and persistence of producers’ commitments through drought, market volatility and significant industry change has not been without rewards.

But perhaps the biggest story isn’t the record prices.

It’s the return of producer confidence, and with this assurance comes investment and the encouragement that follows.

Livestock stakeholders are dependent on processors’ continual investments in securing supply, gaining market access and long-term capacity building.

For WA producers, the past 12 months has been about navigating through one of the most significant periods of structural change — the transition away from live sheep exports by sea.

The resilience shown by producers, processors and the wider supply chain has been remarkable.

Looking ahead, the priority is clear — rebuilding flock numbers, encouraging investment, improving productivity and strengthening partnerships across the supply chain.

This will be critical for securing the long-term future of the WA sheep industry.

Strong industries aren’t built on favourable markets alone, but on the collaboration and the willingness to invest in the future.

The greatest opportunity isn’t the record sheep and lamb prices, it’s the stronger, more resilient sheep industry we’re building for the generations that follow.