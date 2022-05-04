Sheep prices are under further pressure, with lamb prices direct from processors about 15¢ lower for hot standard carcass weight.

Bookings are still full for about four weeks, which continues to limit buyer demand.

The Australian dollar has been weakening because of a stronger US dollar, which comes as the US Federal Open Market Committee plans to raise interest rates to help curb inflation, which is currently exceeding 8 per cent (US inflation).

The Eastern Market Indicator rose 10¢ to sit at 1377¢/kg, possibly rallying as the AUD tanks.

There are, however, several factors restricting further price increases, with the backlog in the export program continuing to create cashflow difficulties within the wool industry.

Direct buyer cattle prices are mostly unchanged.

Saleyard numbers were again light and feedlotters were the main buyers, getting ahead of the lackluster processor demand.

Nationally, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator was sitting at 1096.7¢/kg and the Western Young Cattle Indicator at 1149.6¢/kg when Countryman went to print on Tuesday afternoon.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Weaner steers 696¢, weaner heifers 632¢. Medium to lightweight steers 722¢ and heifers 638¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 785¢, heifers 780¢. Cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, Bulls 580¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British X: 615¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 520¢, Feeder heifers: 0-2T 430¢, Bulls 600¢.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.