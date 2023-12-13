WA lamb markets continue to show solid support with a shortage of trade weight lambs. This has been encouraged by a strong airfreight market and more store buyers entering the market. Crossbred lambs continue to be the preference, however the gap to Merinos has closed by about 10¢ to a 10 to 20¢ discount. On the high-side, trade weight lambs are bid up to $4.80/kg HSCW. On the low-end, Merino store lambs are bid around $1.10/kg liveweight. A full list of store and processor prices is available in the Agora Livestock Markets app. On the east coast, the market has jumped significantly for lambs as processors try to keep enough stock in the system heading in to the Christmas and New Year period. Saleyard numbers are reporting about $7.50/kg for the best quality lambs. Mutton still has no mates, but many are expecting that to change in the early next year if lambs remain in tight supply. Goat prices remain relatively flat across the country with WA processors bidding $1.70/kg HSCW and east coast processors bidding $2.20 to $3.00/kg HSCW. Cattle markets are also showing good support. The Eastern Yearling Cattle Indicator eased a bit at the start of this week but had seen strong gains for the past few weeks, jumping from a low of 650¢ to back above 1000¢. The live export market has been quieter but prices remain well supported. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app, available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info, call Agora on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app