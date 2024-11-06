The sheep and lamb market has been relatively flat in WA for the past week.

Local store buyers are increasing their minimum weight requirements with many now targeting a minimum of 38kg or heavier.

South Australian demand remains active and the market for 30-38kg store lambs there is $3.50-$3.70/kg.

Freight back to WA is approximately 75¢/kg liveweight including a stopover at Nundroo.

This brings it back to roughly where we are today in WA.

On the east coast, trade lamb prices in SA and Victoria have eased over the past week and are bid $7.50-$8.

In New South Wales, new season XB lambs remain close to $9.

Demand for mutton is increasing as the spread between lamb and mutton widens.

WA feeder lamb orders (four deck minimum, prices indicative until confirmed with buyer). Starting bids:

XB store lambs: 30-40kg $2.80

XB trade lambs: >50kg $3

Merino lambs: min 28kg $2

Merino lambs: min 35kg $2.40

Merino lambs: min 40kg $2.85

Shedder lambs: min 34kg $2.80

Goat markets haven’t shown much activity, but this will likely mirror the mutton market.

Cattle live export markets remain about $3 for high-grade Brahmans out of Queensland.

