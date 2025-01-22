The WA sheep and lamb market has taken a bit of a breather this week, with prices holding steady or even easing slightly in some categories.

Heavy store lambs are still hard to find, and in good demand.

Public bids are $3.20 for shorn XB lambs, and offers are around $3.50.

Fletchers was paying $3.50 last week for minimum 36kg lambs delivered, but this has since eased.

There are other feeders offering $3.30-$3.40 on-farm, depending on the quality and size of the line being offered.

WA mutton prices remain the biggest discount to the east, starting at around $3.50/kg hot standard carcase weight.

Mutton demand should increase again soon as heavy lambs remain hard to find and buyers allocate more space to mutton.

On the east coast, TFI XB lamb prices have eased from $9 to $8.60 in New South Wales, and buyers in South Australia are quoting $8.20. Mutton prices are $4.80 in NSW and $4.20 in SA.

Live export cattle markets exploded with activity last week.

Orders for Brahman out of Queensland through the end of this month and February have been competitive, with multiple buyers looking to load vessels.

CURRENT WA FEEDER LAMB BIDS WITH AGORA

XB store lambs: min 34kg $3.40

Merino lambs: min 30kg $2.90

Merino lambs: min 36kg $3.30

Shedder lambs: min 34kg $3.40

To find out more about these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly on 0483 929 988.

To see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers, download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial.

If you have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell, you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.

For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit the website.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.