WA lamb markets continue to firm as supply tightens but local demand for store lambs may begin to ease. Several of the WA’s bigger feedlots are nearing the end of their buying programs and are expected to step back from the market in the coming weeks. The remaining buyers are showing more flexibility on lighter weights to fill pens. For bigger lines, Eastern States demand is likely to remain steady. WA forward contracts for lambs from July to September are being quoted between $8.40 and $8.80/kg HSCW. Most agents view these levels as below what’s required to keep lambs from heading east, where demand and pricing remain stronger. Mutton bids in WA have lifted slightly to $5.20/kg HSCW. On the east coast, processor bids remain above $9/kg HSCW for lambs, and saleyards reflect strong demand, with limited signs of supply relief on the horizon. The outlook for sheep producers nationally is positive. Despite Meat and Livestock Australia’s supply projections, industry believes the ewe flock is significantly lower than official estimates — driven by a shift in recent years toward terminal breeding programs. Rebuilding breeding numbers will take time, which should support prices for the next few seasons. The live export cattle market remains quiet with orders through mid-June at unchanged pricing. Bulls and heifers out of Queensland are still trading at steady levels. If you’re have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell — you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace Weekly Market Update Store lamb contracts available: Minimum price contracts with upside for June-August delivery for store lambs. Trade lamb forward contracts for July remain available. Current WA feeder lamb bids on Agora: Crossbred store lambs (min 37kg): $3.60 — lighter weights, up 10¢. Merino lambs (min 37kg): $3.50 — lighter weights, up 10¢. Shedder lambs (min 40kg): $3.40 — lighter weights, up 10¢. Contact Rob Kelly at 0483 929 988 or Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880.