The sheep market has been active but relatively stable in WA.

Lighter store lambs, particularly Merino’s that haven’t had the tops taken off are in good demand.

The tail end of crossbred lines or sheep that have been on feed but still can’t make weight are being treated with caution.

East coast sheep markets continue to move higher.

Multiple buyers are looking at stock out of WA and are starting to show more interest in Merino lambs.

Goat markets on the east coast have lifted with Thomas Foods International increasing their Bourke (NSW) price by $0.70/kg hot standard carcase weight to $3.50/kg.

This is still a shadow of where it was 24 months ago but reflects the excess supply versus demand in the market.

WA cattle markets have also increased over the past week.

Local cattle in the 300-350kg feeder range are above $3 for heifers and steers are a reasonable premium to that.

Live export markets have not been as active as they were a week ago but remain well bid around $2.50 - $2.60/kg liveweight for steers and bulls through July.

