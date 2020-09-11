Katanning Sheep Market Report, September 9

Wednesday, September 9

Yarding: 7206

Change: -3572

Lamb 3706

Change: -572

Sheep: 3500

Change: -3000

Numbers were down approx 3,500 head for a total yarding of 7,206 sheep and lambs at Katanning on Wednesday, September 9.

The yarding was dominated by lambs with prices fluctuating on quality and demand.

A pen of extra heavy wethers topped at $175, while best ewe mutton reached $160/head.

Lamb prices remained fairly even with fluctuations throughout.

Merino ewe lambs and hoggets were in demand from restockers selling to a top of $132/head.

Heavy weight ram lambs sold to $160 and trade weight new season lambs topped at $151/head.

New season trade weight lambs made from $130 to $150 while the lighter weights sold from $45 to $125/head.

Old season air freight weight lambs under 16kg cwt sold from $50 to $110, and from $80 to $120/head for heavier under 18kg cwt.

Merino ewe lambs sold to restockers from $40 to $132 depending on quality while the wether lambs returned from $85 to $110/head.

Trade weight lambs including Merinos sold for $101 to $135, returning 575¢/kg cwt while the heavier lambs returned from $120 to $150/head to average 600¢/kg cwt.

Young Merino ewes sold to processors for $95 to $128 while restockers picked up the balance for $30 to $125/head depending on quality.

Mutton eased on demand from processors.

Extra heavy ewes sold from $150 to $160/head finishing at 470¢/kg cwt.

Heavy ewes over 24kg cwt made from $118 to $160 and medium weight ewes and boners sold from $90 to $125/head carrying a fleece.

Light weight ewes made from $65 to $90/head.

A good quality selection of wethers sold from $125 to $175 for heavy weights, while lighter weights made from $75 to $112/head.

Young hogget wethers returned $140 to $155 for the best while stores and lighter weights sold from $78 to $135/head.

Ram prices gained with heavy younger rams selling to processors from $65 to $100 while mature rams and stores returned $20 to $40/head.

A pen of heavy ram lambs made $163 and $50/head for light weights.