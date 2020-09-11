Search
thewest.com.au

Katanning Sheep Market Report, September 9

The West Australian
Sheep sale.
Camera IconSheep sale. Credit: Danella Bevis/Countryman

Wednesday, September 9

Yarding: 7206

Change: -3572

Lamb 3706

Change: -572

Sheep: 3500

Change: -3000

Numbers were down approx 3,500 head for a total yarding of 7,206 sheep and lambs at Katanning on Wednesday, September 9.

The yarding was dominated by lambs with prices fluctuating on quality and demand.

A pen of extra heavy wethers topped at $175, while best ewe mutton reached $160/head.

Lamb prices remained fairly even with fluctuations throughout.

Merino ewe lambs and hoggets were in demand from restockers selling to a top of $132/head.

Heavy weight ram lambs sold to $160 and trade weight new season lambs topped at $151/head.

New season trade weight lambs made from $130 to $150 while the lighter weights sold from $45 to $125/head.

Old season air freight weight lambs under 16kg cwt sold from $50 to $110, and from $80 to $120/head for heavier under 18kg cwt.

Merino ewe lambs sold to restockers from $40 to $132 depending on quality while the wether lambs returned from $85 to $110/head.

Trade weight lambs including Merinos sold for $101 to $135, returning 575¢/kg cwt while the heavier lambs returned from $120 to $150/head to average 600¢/kg cwt.

Young Merino ewes sold to processors for $95 to $128 while restockers picked up the balance for $30 to $125/head depending on quality.

Mutton eased on demand from processors.

Extra heavy ewes sold from $150 to $160/head finishing at 470¢/kg cwt.

Heavy ewes over 24kg cwt made from $118 to $160 and medium weight ewes and boners sold from $90 to $125/head carrying a fleece.

Light weight ewes made from $65 to $90/head.

A good quality selection of wethers sold from $125 to $175 for heavy weights, while lighter weights made from $75 to $112/head.

Young hogget wethers returned $140 to $155 for the best while stores and lighter weights sold from $78 to $135/head.

Ram prices gained with heavy younger rams selling to processors from $65 to $100 while mature rams and stores returned $20 to $40/head.

A pen of heavy ram lambs made $163 and $50/head for light weights.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Listen NowThe West Live. Making news weekdays with Jenna Clarke. Listen to the podcast now.

Find out More

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us