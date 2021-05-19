The first shipment of WA-grown Bravo apples to Indonesia is set to leave Australia this week after a new export agreement with WA’s fifth-largest agrifood export customer was approved.

A milestone season has brought a 3000-tonne national harvest — half of which came from WA — and the securement of several long-term export deals.

The sixth harvest of the apples, developed in WA by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, ended on 26 orchards in the Perth Hills, Donnybrook and Manjimup regions.

The apples will soon sit not only on Australian shelves, but in Indonesia, after the Indonesia — Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was finalised last year.

It follows successful shipments of carrots and onions last year.

Fruit West contracts and commercialisation manager for Bravo apples Andrea Hawkes hoped it was only a matter of days before a 12m container of apples left Perth via importer PT Mulia Raya.

“We’re excited to be able to export Bravo apples to Indonesia for the first time this year,” she said.

We’re looking to export two containers and we’re hoping to be able to load the first one this week.

The burgundy-coloured apple will feature in a new marketing campaign in high-end supermarkets in Greater Jakarta over the next month.

Fresh Flavours of Western Australia will also feature three varieties of locally grown table grapes — which are being shipped to Indonesia for the first time — and WA onions.

Camera Icon Karragullen apple grower John Vetta and WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan are celebrating this year's bumper bravo apple harvest.

WA Trade Minister Roger Cook said Indonesia was an important market for WA exporters and the Government would continue its engagement with growing markets throughout Asia to strengthen economic ties.

“I am proud of what has been achieved here and look forward to seeing these marketing initiatives converted into new export trade relationships, helping to grow and diversify WA’s economy and create jobs,” he said.

The trade relationship was established by a virtual business matching program developed by DPIRD and the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation, supported by the WA Government’s Jakarta office.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said WA Farm Direct, Fruitico and Patane Produce had “adapted to the new operating environment” and “pursued innovative channels” to capture market opportunities.