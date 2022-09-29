Calls are mounting for Australia’s grains industry to develop its own sustainability certification system after the German-founded scheme now used by most of the nation’s grain exporters slugged growers with a slew of “onerous” new obligations.

Under the changes to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification scheme, burning stubble will be restricted unless an exemption is granted by a “local, regional or national authority” for “plant health reasons”.

Working hours have also been targeted, with growers required to keep records proving regular weekly hours for workers do not exceed 48 hours.

Growers will have to prove any overtime above 12 hours a week was voluntary, and occurred only in “extraordinary, limited periods” such as during harvest or seeding.

The updated ISCC principles also require farms to produce a report documenting how environmental impacts would be minimised for all new cultivation areas, buildings, draining systems and intensive livestock installations.

Farmers would also have to produce plans for biodiversity conservation, soil management, waste management and greenhouse gas reduction.

WAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler has slammed the requirements, which take effect on December 1, saying they are potentially very onerous and will significantly increase red tape for time-strapped farmers.

“They also cut across Australian law, which already deals with many of these issues in a more tailored and appropriate way,” he said.

“It’s a huge amount of compliance work that we’re now being asked to do.

“The new requirements, on their face, impose requirements that many Australian farmers will be unable or unwilling to comply with.

“They will require a lot of new documentation to be produced and the audits will become much more involved.”

Camera Icon Williams grower and WAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler. Credit: Shannon Verhagen / Countryman

Mr Fowler, who farms at Williams and sits on the ISCC’s Australian Technical Working Group, noted the new audit checklist was 81 pages long.

He said administering compliance with the new requirements would require considerable office hours from growers “at a time when labour has never been more scarce”.

“This is coming at farmers at the same time as complying with new legal requirements in relation to workplace safety and health,” he said.

“Even the biggest of farms in WA tend to be administered by a husband and wife team; they don’t have an admin department or anything like that.

“These requirements are taking managers out of the field, when the best place for a manager is in the field, supervising their staff from an operational and safety point of view.”

Another controversial change to the scheme will require growers to have defined “ecological focus areas” covering at least five per cent of their property, in a bid to protect and improve biodiversity and increase shelter for pollinators.

This could be achieved in various ways including leaving the land fallow, planting nitrogen fixing plants, and maintaining or re-establishing pollinator habitats, with documentary evidence required for each measure undertaken.

“CBH and Sustainable Grain Australia are saying that paddocks planted to canola should qualify for this purpose, but if you read the detailed wording, that doesn’t seem to be the intention of this requirement,” Mr Fowler said.

“The requirement is principally about improving biodiversity, and gives an example of pollinator habitat as the ‘planting of at least 5-10 different native species rich in pollen and nectar including annual and perennial vegetation’.

“So it seems a bit of a stretch to suggest we can do that with a seasonal canola crop, which is a monoculture, will flower all at the same time and will be in different paddocks every year.

“I’m not comfortable about relying on a stretched interpretation when we’re selling a lot of grain under this brand and, increasingly, this label is being attached to almost all our grain sales.

“I think the further we go down this path, the more embedded this scheme will become, and the greater our exposure to the situation where the ISCC scheme requires something that we cannot, or will not, comply with.

“What is our plan B if and when that happens?”

Camera Icon A canola crop near Tenterden, in WA’s Great Southern. Credit: Laurie Benson / RegionalHUB

Mr Fowler said the ISCC scheme was entirely based on European considerations despite touting itself as an international brand, with many of the new obligations styled on the requirements of European law.

“The ISCC has provided an audit exemption which only applies to European farmers,” he said.

“Many of its requirements are similarly reflected in Australian law yet, no such exemption is available to Australian producers.”

The ISCC has no office or staff in Australia.

Nor is Australia entitled to its own ISCC regional stakeholder committee, instead being lumped in with South East Asia, where farming practices are very different.

Mr Fowler said it was “entirely appropriate” that the Australian grains industry developed its own sustainability certification scheme, designed with Australian growers in mind.

“We should start investing in it now and the appropriate home for that body is within Grains Australia,” he said.

“There is very strong support from growers for this. It’s really only the trade that is keen on the ISCC scheme. That is probably because it is already established and doesn’t need any further work or investment.”

Camera Icon Harvesting canola on a farm near Mullewa in WA’s Mid West. Credit: Michael Roberts / Midwest TImes

Mr Fowler said WAFarmers had a number of general concerns with the ISCC scheme.

“Firstly, we don’t have any input into it, and secondly, it is based around European views on sustainability,” he said.

“It’s framed within the European context, and what they consider sustainable in Europe isn’t necessarily sustainable here.

“For example, Germany and France have legislated to ban glyphosate. But if we were to lose glyphosate as a tool, we’d probably have to go back to full tillage, and that would be a very retrograde step, both in terms of productivity and sustainability.”

“Also, their chemical regulation is much more subject to popular politics; it is not rigorously based on science and independent of government like it is here in Australia.”

CBH Group implemented the ISCC scheme in 2010 to sell Australian canola into the European Union biofuel market and to meet the customer preference for sustainably-grown canola.

The scheme historically aimed to demonstrate existing farming practices were sustainable, without the need for major changes in farming practices.

But Mr Fowler said the new requirements “appear to go much further” and were in many cases unclear or grey.

“We have requested that CBH and Sustainable Grains Australia clarify these matters with the ISCC,” he said.

A CBH spokesman said CBH would “communicate with growers on the new ISCC requirements in the coming weeks”.

“CBH continues to engage with ISCC and the program’s Australian-based auditors and local WA growers on the application of the new requirements, the timeline and conduct of future audits, and participation in the program,” the spokesman said.