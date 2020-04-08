CBH board push to remove Trevor Badger

CBH is continuing its crackdown on loose lips with plans to hold a special general meeting for members in a bid to remove Pingrup farmer Trevor Badger from the board.

The company announced this morning Mr Badger had allegedly “materially breached” the directors code of conduct “in relation to matters of board confidentiality”.

CBH chair Simon Stead said the company had asked Mr Badger to step down from the position but he had “declined”.

Mr Stead said CBH would coordinate an online meeting and put a resolution to its grower members to remove Mr Badger from the board.

A simple majority of more than 50 per cent of members would be required to approve the resolution.

The shock revelation comes just weeks after Countryman revealed CBH was trying to muzzle and sue former director and Morawa farmer Rod Madden after he allegedly divulged confidential board information on radio and in emails.

Mr Madden retired from the board just days before his term was due to expire in February.

Last week, long-standing chairman Wally Newman resigned after the board ousted him from the top spot and replaced him with Mr Stead, a Cascade farmer appointed deputy last year.

Mr Stead said CBH directors and employees “were expected to adhere to the highest standards in their professional behaviour and act with honesty and integrity”.

He said directors and employees would be “held accountable for their actions at all times”.

“All complaints in relation to alleged inappropriate conduct are treated seriously and investigated fully,” Mr Stead said.

“In the wake of allegations, the CBH Governance Committee investigated the alleged breaches and found member director Trevor Badger to have materially breached the directors code of behaviour in relation to matters of board confidentiality.

“As a result of these findings Trevor was requested to tender his resignation to the CBH board but has declined to do so.”

Mr Stead said CBH would hold an online special general meeting and ask its members to vote on a resolution to remove Mr Badger from the board.

“Once the outcome of the special general meeting is known, CBH will then determine and communicate to members, how it intends to proceed with the casual vacancy or vacancies in District 4,” he said.

“I want to assure all growers that this will not distract the CBH board and employees from their day to day work in operating your grain supply chain and ensuring we are well prepared to manage any risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A date for the meeting has not been set.

CBH said its grower members would receive a notice of meeting and explanatory notes, including details on how to vote and participate at the meeting, in coming weeks.

It said current regional travel restrictions and social distancing measures in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic meant the meeting would be held online.