CBH Group’s Grower Study Tour will return in September, with expressions of interest now open for those keen to embark on an epic eight-day trip to Japan. The annual tour offers WA growers the chance to learn more about the grains industry while visiting some of the most important destinations for Australian grain exports. Nearly 40 farmers attended last year’s trip to Vietnam and Indonesia, while previous Grower Study Tours included visits to South Korea, China, the Middle East and Russia. CBH chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith said Japan was a unique market for WA growers. “We’re excited to offer the opportunity to connect growers with some of our valued, long-standing customers in the region,” he said. “The tour offers growers the opportunity to see first-hand how WA grain is used by our customers while visiting a variety of processing and manufacturing facilities. “CBH Marketing and Trading supplies noodle wheat, malt and feed barley, oats and canola to our Japanese customers, and growers who attend will learn about the unique attributes and qualities that only WA grown grain has to offer.” The tour is scheduled for September 7 to 15. Anyone keen to take part should contact their local CBH business relationship manager, with EOIs closing on April 5. Last year’s Grower Study Tour was the first in four years after COVID put a stop to the popular initiative. It included visits to Bogasari’s Jakarta factory — the world’s biggest flour mill — as well as the Heineken brewery, Indofoods’ Indomie noodle factory, and various small, family-owned operations.