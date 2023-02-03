Two of the nation’s most well-known corporate farming groups — in charge of a collective 55,000ha of farmland in WA — have merged to create a new broadacre cropping entity called Altora Ag.

Daybreak Cropping — which has until now had its properties managed by Warakirri Asset Management — announced this week it had merged with fellow BFB to create Altora Ag, seven years after Daybreak set up shop in WA.

Both Daybreak and BFB are tied to Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which is one of the nation’s biggest pension investment managers using funds transferred by the Canadian Government.

The news was rolled out across Daybreak Cropping’s social media platforms on February 2, with a post on Twitter saying the business was “extremely proud” of its role in creating a “leading broadacre cropping platform” during the past seven years.

The move means Altora now runs more than 55,000ha of property in WA and 41 properties across 10 aggregations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and WA.

Daybreak’s WA footprint included three large-scale farms — Erregulla Plains at Mingenew (18,000ha), Bodallin Farms near Merredin (12,570ha), and Waddikee Farms near Ravensthorpe (6500ha).

The farms coming from BFB were Woodlands, a 6371ha farm located near Hyden, and EDL farms (9227ha) near Newdegate.

Former BFB boss Shane Bird has been appointed chief executive at Altora, with BFB’s general manager Stuart Wiencke appointed inaugural chief operating officer.

Both also serve as directors alongside other board members including Ricardo Eusebi, Maurice Felizzi, and Donald Fyfe.

WA-based Troy Bunge, who was Daybreak’s operations manager, is the new general manager for the west division.

He will oversee the 55,000ha of WA farmland Altora Ag has acquired through Daybreak.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board announced the plans for the merger in April, with the move pegged to drive operational efficiencies and stronger growth through improvements to on-farm practices.

At the time it was announced, PSP investments senior managing director Marc Drouin told media the move would not impact farm-level employees including those based in WA.

Daybreak was established in 2016, with the broadacre cropping business managed by prominent agricultural farmland management group, Warakirri.

The latter has now cut cropping ties with Canada’s PSP in WA but will continue running PSP’s majority-owned Aurora Dairies, which includes 39 dairy farms and dry cow blocks in South Australia and across Victoria.

Daybreak bought its first WA property in 2018 with the purchase of the 6500ha property Waddikee Farms near Ravensthorpe.

One year later, the company bought the 12,570ha Bodallin Farms property near Merredin for an undisclosed amount.

In 2020, the Daybreak made headlines when it set a new WA farmland record for the purchase of Erregulla Farms near Mingenew.

The $97.62M price paid for the 22,192ha farm founded by Sir Eric Smart was a WA record for nearly two years until January, when the 8554ha Cherylton Farms enterprise near Kojonup sold for $100 million.

Altora has been approached for comment.