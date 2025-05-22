Australia’s farm machinery industry is being asked a timely question ahead of the its biggest annual get-together in July.

The Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia wants the sector to consider the key question — ‘Are We Future Ready?’ — ahead of its annual conference in Melbourne on July 24.

It’s also the conference theme, which TMA chief executive Gary Northover came at a time when the industry was navigating rapid technological, environmental and economic change.

“We’ll hear from leading voices on topics that are critical to our future success: cybersecurity, effective local area marketing, and the evolving landscapes of machinery and agronomy.

“We will look at the future of farming through the lens of a big agricultural lender.

“These insights are designed to challenge our thinking, spark collaboration, and equip us with the tools to thrive in an increasingly complex world.”

Among the first release the speakers’ line-up are senior executives from Rabobank, Seftons, Delta Agribusiness and Westpac, while Williams-raised Australian cricketing legend Brad Hogg will dive into the topic of mental health.

Mr Hogg, who is the national ambassador of Grain Producers Australia’s Farmer Mates Mental Health program, will bravely share his own personal mental health struggles and how he sought help.

Each year, hundreds of machinery importers, manufacturers and sellers gather in Melbourne for the annual conference.

Established more than 70 years ago, the TMA is the industry’s voice on issues relating to safety, training, regulation and market statistics.

This year’s conference will be held at the Hyatt Essendon Fields in Melbourne on July 24.