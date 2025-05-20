GrainGrowers Limited has launched a new survey asking farmers in WA and New South Wales to share how much they are paying their workers in cash and non-cash benefits.

The farm advocacy group this month launched a 10-minute workplace survey calling for information on how key employees working on farms across the two states were paid.

GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said the group launched the probe after successive annual policy surveys revealed grain farmers were having trouble finding workers.

She said the survey results would be analysed in a bid to help farmers in NSW and WA to “benchmark their staff’s renumeration” and help them become “employers of choice”.

Farmers will be asked to reveal how staff members such as farm workers, truck drivers, and farm managers, are compensated – in wages and other benefits including non-cash payments.

“This survey is an important part of this process, and I would urge growers in New South Wales and Western Australia to set aside time to participate,” Ms Gawel said.

“We appreciate how busy they are but by taking part, we will have useful information to share with growers.”

Narembeen grain grower Renee Lynch, a GrainGrowers’ National Policy Group member, said participation in the survey went beyond numbers.

“This is about ensuring we have the information to create an environment where workers feel valued and motivate to grow with us,” she said.

“By participating in this survey, we can gain insights into remuneration levels, helping us attract and retain skilled workers who are vital for the future of our industry.”

The survey is available online at https://shorturl.at/9gLXE, and concludes on June 9.