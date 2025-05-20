Waroona farmers now have a bigger selection of machinery at their fingertips with De Rosa’s Highway Motors expanding its range to include Case IH and K-Line Ag Franchises for the first time.

The acquisition of the two franchises means the dealership now represents three of CNH Industrial’s top brands, after specialising in New Holland — which is also owned by CNH — for a number of years.

De Rosa’s Highway Motors principal dealer Gavin Dunstan said the acquisition brought “cutting-edge” technology and solutions to the dealership’s inventory.

“We are thrilled to expand our range with Case IH and K-Line Ag, further solidifying our role as a leading supplier of world-class agricultural equipment,” he said.

“These additions enable us to offer even more options to our customers, backed by the industry-leading service and support that has been a cornerstone of our dealership since 1968.”

Mr Dunstan said De Rosa’s Highway Motors was committed to supporting its customers with providing expert service, maintenance, and parts, and ensuring the optimal equipment performance.

Located on South Western Highway in Waroona, the machinery dealership services an area that stretches from the wider Margaret River area to Manjimup.

De Rosa’s Highway Motors inventory includes an array of farming machinery, including; tractors, harvesters, and hay equipment, with leading brands.

The business specialises in New Holland tractors, balers and hay equipment, and also stocks a full range of Kuhn machinery and Hardi sprayers. he addition of K-Line Ag adds to the business’s tillage and soil management solutions.

CNH business director — Agriculture ANZ Aaron Bett said De Rosa’s Highway Motors expansion was an important addition to Case IH’s dealer network.

“De Rosa’s is a respected name in the region, serving the local farming community so well for so many years,” he said.

“With the Case IH and K-Line Ag brands now added to its ranges, we can see some exciting opportunities for both the brands and local customers.”