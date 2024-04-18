Budding “agtech pioneers” have been called on to take part in a new nationwide program that aims to address the most pressing challenges faced by Australian grain growers.

Dubbed the Grains Challenge, the program — run by the Grains Research and Development Corporation in partnership with Cicada Innovations — aims to find solutions through the development of new technologies and innovations.

GRDC business development manager Tim Spencer said to maintain and enhance Australia’s global leadership in grain production, there was a pressing need for innovation in technology that addressed key challenges such as productivity, yield, efficiencies, costs, and market volatility.

To address these challenges, he said GRDC had invested in a series of innovation programs aimed at getting startup ideas off the ground and into the paddock.

“This program is part of a series of GRDC investments aimed at supporting novel and innovative technology and business concepts, particularly those arising directly from non-traditional sources such as innovative growers and entrepreneurs,” Dr Spencer said.

“We recognise that growers and agricultural professionals often devise novel solutions out of necessity.

“Our aim is to empower these individuals to see themselves as agtech pioneers, providing them with the tools and support to elevate their ideas from the field to the forefront of the industry.”

Cicada Innovations, Australia’s premier deep tech incubator, has been nurturing innovative startups into global businesses for more than 20 years.

Spearheaded by Cicada’s head of technology Hebbat Manhy, the new program will enrol up to 80 participants over two years, with a focus on advancing the grains industry through enhanced farming practices.

“Our goal is to nurture the development of groundbreaking solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the Australian grains industry,” Ms Manhy said.

“AgTech Elevate offers a rapid, immersive course to hone innovations with potential to impact the ag market, providing teams with the industry-specific insights, network connections, and the strategic plan necessary to confidently advance their venture within the grains sector.”

Ms Manhy said participants who demonstrated “exceptional potential” would advance to the Grains Fast Start coaching program — a six-month journey on which innovators set their milestones, and Cicada provided the guidance to achieve commercial success.

“Fast Start is about giving those promising business ideas the final nudge they need,” she said.

“We’re keen to collaborate with individuals who have a deep understanding of agriculture but may be new to agtech product development. Nevertheless, we encourage anyone with a groundbreaking agtech solution to apply.”

Visit cicadainnovations.com to apply.