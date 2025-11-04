Harvest has only just started and new milestones are already being set, with an historic delivery of lentils to CBH Group’s Metro Grain Centre in Forrestfield. Southern Cross grower Callum Wesley made the nearly 370km journey to deliver 52 tonnes of red lentils into CBH’s Lentil1 segregation on Wednesday, October 29, marking the first time the pulse has been accepted there. The Metro Grain Centre serves as a key hub for the receiving, storing and exporting grain through its direct road and rail connections to the Ports of Fremantle and Kwinana for container exports and bulk shipping respectively. A CBH Group spokesman said it was the first time the co-operative had provided the segregation at the facility, which would be classified in line with Grain Trade Australia standard CSP-7.2.1. It will receive small, red varieties including Thunder and Lightning, which are high-yielding varieties by Grains Innovation Australia. “Providing this segregation gives growers delivery options, and supports the development of the WA lentil market,” the spokesman said. Mr Wesley said CBH had asked him whether he would be interested in delivering lentils to the Metro Grains Centre, and he thought it would be good to “have another player in the market”. CBH currently does not take lentils across its other receival sites, meaning growers are limited to four or five buyers in Perth and one in Esperance who all target the container market. “There is long-term potential, if there is enough demand and traction... we could see another lentil segregation in the Central or Eastern Wheatbelt,” he said. “The sooner CBH get up and running with lentils, in terms of marketing and segregation... the more likely we are to see the ability to deliver lentils out in the Wheatbelt.” Mr Wesley — who wrapped up harvesting lentils about a week ago before moving onto chickpeas — said he would normally hire trucking contractors to deliver his lentils to buying in Perth. He first started growing the legume crop two years ago and said they had since played an important part. “We like growing them as a break crop in a low rainfall area.... we can’t consistently grow canola in our environment,” Mr Wesley said. “Lentils can be grown relatively cheaply.... so it is a good option for us as a break crop.”