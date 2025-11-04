The lights are back on at northern WA’s only abattoir, with pastoralists optimistic of a reopening next year after its $55 million sale to a Canadian-backed company was finalised after months of delay. Yeeda Pastoral Company has been sold to Canadian government-owned investment fund Alberta Investment Management Corporation subsidiary TLP4, known commonly as AIMco. Yeeda’s meat processing facility, the Kimberley Meat Company, was the only abattoir in the State’s north before it was shut down early last year because of cattle prices, supply shortages, and damage from major floods in 2023. YPC plunged into administration in February 2024, carrying about $103m in debt, before a proposal was made to sell it to TLP4. The collapse came amid reports of alleged cattle deaths and illegal abattoir waste dumping, drawing the scrutiny of WA’s environmental regulator. Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chief executive Bron Christensen said the “exciting” finalisation of the sale and the flagged reopening meant producers were facing a world of opportunities. ”They’ve (TLP4) had someone managing the place for probably the last six months,” she said. “So they’re already planning and progressing, and there’s funds committed to a rendering plant, and there’s funds committed to other aspects of it. ”I drove past and saw a hive of activity . . . the gates were open, the lights were on, so there will be a fair bit of work to be done.” The station’s sale has experienced setbacks in front of the WA Supreme Court since the sale was proposed — including when a minority shareholder claimed the deal would unfairly harm shareholders by undervaluing the company’s assets. Supreme Court Justices Robert Mitchell, John Vaughan, and Alain Musikanth said the appeal was “fanciful” and rejected the idea the company’s sale costs could go over $110m — a figure that would need to be reached before shareholders could expect a return. The appeal was dismissed. Justice Jennifer Hill recently approved an urgent request by Yeeda’s administrators to push the transaction deadline from September 15 to November 14 — and said the extension was necessary for the buyer’s “certainty” before committing to the purchase in light of shareholder disputes and valuation criticisms. Kimberley Meat Company, first opened in 2016, is 100km east of Broome, and was once a key part of Yeeda’s vertically integrated beef operation that had a capacity to process 50,000 head a year. The sale also includes Yougawalla and Argyle cattle stations, as well as a range of other subsidiaries. The sale of YPC was announced at the KPCA 2025 Northern Resilience Conference in Broome, with Ms Christensen saying pastoralists understood the abattoir was likely to reopen by the end of next year. “It was all go for KMC to reopen but obviously a lot of work has to be done first,” she said. “I think as an industry we’re very excited.” Former Yeeda owners Vicki and Jack Burton sold their stake in the pastoral company in 2019 to ADM Capital.